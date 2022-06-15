Wisconsin football recruiting: UW offers another 2024 QB and an intriguing 2024 ATH

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any major college athletics team, but following it closely as a fan can sometimes be difficult and can often be time consuming. We’ll try and condense all the recruiting news you can use into this bi-weekly (sometimes more) post. It’ll include updates on current commits, including stats from their high school games, as well as news on players the Badgers are still pursuing. Let’s get down to business!

New offers

2024 4-star QB Walker White (Little Rock, Ark.) out of Little Rock Christian Academy is the most recent talented signal caller to earn an offer from Paul Chryst, Bobby Engram and the Badgers. White has around 20 offers from the likes of Arkansas, Louisville, Mississippi State, Mizzou, Ole Miss, Pitt, TCU, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and others. Florida State and Oklahoma State have shown interest, but haven’t offered yet.

Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing around 215 pounds, White is rated as a 4-star by both the 247 Composite and the On3 Consensus. The Consensus rates him as the No. 181 player and No. 15 QB in the ‘24 class, while the Composite has him as the No. 156 player and No. 12 QB. Both ratings have him listed as the top player in Arkansas.

White comes from a family of athletes, as his father was a standout golfer for the Razorbacks, his one older brother is a current WR for the Hogs, while his other older brother plays baseball for them.

Last season as a sophomore, White threw for 2,010 yards, on 129-of-238 passing (54.2%), 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He’s also a threat on the ground, toting the rock 92 times for 487 yards and five more scores. Little Rock Christian Academy went 10-3 and lost in the 5A State Semifinals.

Here is his Hudl tape. This dude throws an effortless ball. While his completion percentage isn’t anything to write home about, his skill-set is top tier. He’s elusive in the pocket, can throw on the run and can scamper for yards as a runner with no problem. According to 247’s Steve Wiltfong ($), White is “pumped” about the offer from UW. Hopefully that isn’t just lip service and he is interested in coming up to Madison for a visit.

2024 3-star ATH KJ Parker (Elmhurst, Ill.) out of Immaculate Conception Catholic Prep received an offer from the Badgers on Monday. Parker has three offers currently with the other two being from Iowa and Iowa State.

After a great conversation with @jimleonhard, @CoachWhitted and @bobby_engram I am proud to receive an offer from the University of Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/H7WaNUmdHZ — KJ Parker (@KJ_Parker14) June 14, 2022

Standing at 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds, Parker plays DB and WR in high school. He tagged Jim Leonhard and Bobby Engram in his offer announcement post, so who knows where the Badgers see him playing. All three major recruiting sites have him listed as a 3-star prospect, with the On3 Consensus ranking him as the No. 431 player and No. 32 ATH in the nation. He is also the No. 11 player in the Land of Lincoln.

Last season he had 32 catches for 424 yards and four touchdowns while racking up 50 tackles, eight picks (two returned for touchdowns), 16 passes broken up and three forced fumbles. Based on his Hudl tape, it looks like he also returned some kicks.

One thing I found notable in an interview he did with Evan Flood ($) was that he mentioned getting money/NIL twice. Not sure what the context was or how the conversation was going, but it is interesting that recruits can talk about this stuff out in the open now.

