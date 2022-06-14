Wisconsin basketball: let’s play two in Milwaukee this fall!

It was reported on Monday, by Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, that the Wisconsin Badgers men’s and women’s basketball teams will each play a non-conference game at American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers, on November 11.

“Playing a game at American Family Field has been a vision for quite some time and I am so excited to see it become a reality,” men’s head coach Greg Gard said. “We want to thank the Brewers and Intersport for their efforts and partnership in bringing this dream to life. We are always looking to play in exciting venues and competitions and the chance to be the first-ever basketball event at the Brewers stadium is going to be an unforgettable experience for both our athletes and fans.”

#Badgers hoops item: American Family Field in Milwaukee set to host UW men and women on Nov. 11. UW men set to play Stanford. Women to face K-State. UW coach Greg Gard is stoked. Says they have wanted to hold an event like this for years. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) June 13, 2022

The event is being called the Aurora Health Care Brew City Battle and will be the first of its kind held at American Family Field which was formerly (editor’s note: and betterly!) known as Miller Park. The men will play the Stanford Cardinal (aka Northwestern West) and the women will play the Kansas State Wildcats.

No times or networks have been released for the event but tickets will be made available for purchase to the general public on July 26. Donors to athletics and men’s and women’s basketball season ticket holders will be provided priority access to tickets through pre-sales the week of July 18 (more details to come in early-July).

Play Ball!



Excited to officially announce the "Brew City Battle," a groundbreaking event at American Family Field featuring both the Wisconsin men's and women's basketball teams!



https://t.co/OEJipDQhAD pic.twitter.com/0LBx9bT6Fv — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) June 14, 2022

Note that one ticket is valid for both games, and the event is not part of either the men’s or women’s season ticket packages for the 2022-23 season. Unfortunately, we can’t answer whether or not alcohol will be sold yet but our fingers are crossed that the Brew City Battle would indeed make beer available for purchase at the doubleheader.

“We are absolutely thrilled for our team to be competing in the Brew City Battle,” women’s head coach Marisa Moseley said. “This doubleheader with our men’s program is an incredible opportunity for not only our players, but also for our fans to experience Badger basketball in such a unique environment. Being able to play on the home field of the reigning NL Central champions and just down the road from the NBA Champions, sets the stage for a great event. This is an unbelievable platform for girls and women in sports as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX and we can’t wait to see you all there.”

According to Potrykus in a followup tweet, and confirmed by UW in their press release, the men are scheduled to face Stanford in 2024 at a neutral site in California, likely Sacramento, while the women will head to play at Kansas State in 2023.

Lastly, stay tuned for a future instructional video on how to turn your local baseball diamond into a basketball court. Beer will be served there. Fans can also log on to brewcitybattle.com and register to receive email alerts regarding ticket details, premium hospitality options, unique experiences and other event information.

This article was updated at 9:30 a.m. CT after UW sent out a press release with more details on the event.