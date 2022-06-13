Wisconsin men’s basketball: Joe Krabbenhoft promoted to associate head coach

Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball head coach Greg Gard announced the promotion of assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft to associate head coach on Monday morning.

“His work ethic and track record make him more than worthy to receive the title and position of associate head coach. It’s been a very rewarding experience to watch his growth and development over the past 18 years from a player I recruited out of Sioux Falls to one of college basketball’s finest assistant coaches,” Gard said in a press release.

Congrats to Joe Krabbenhoft on being promoted to associate head coach



"Joe has been integral to our sustained success as one of the nation's most consistent programs" - head coach Greg Gard



https://t.co/Isp2o119m7 pic.twitter.com/zHwgNcSirf — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) June 13, 2022

“I’ve got a tremendous coaching staff with Dean, Joe and Sharif and I understand unequivocally how fortunate I am to have them by my side as we continue to chase championships,” Gard noted.

Krabbenhoft, who spent four years as a forward on the basketball team, has been an assistant on the Badgers staff for the last seven seasons. During his time on staff, Wisconsin has gone 151-83 (.645) overall and 84-50 (.627) in Big Ten play. Wisconsin has also had a share of two Big Ten Conference titles in the last three seasons.

Krabbenhoft has also helped Wisconsin earn 13 All-Big Ten honorees, five of which earned First-Team All-Big Ten honors. Following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, four players earned conference honors, including Johnny Davis, who was a first-team All-American and Big Ten Player of the Year.

Following a collegiate career where Krabbenhoft played 136 games (70 starts) and averaged 6.1 points per game, while shooting 48 percent from the field, Krabbenhoft joined Bo Ryan’s staff as the video coordinator in 2012-13. Krabbenhoft then joined the South Dakota State coaching staff for three seasons (2014-16) before returning to Madison and his alma mater.