Wisconsin football recruiting: 3-star ATH/WR Collin Dixon commits to the Badgers

A day after Wisconsin received a commitment from 3-star EDGE Jordan Mayer, the Badgers heard more good news on Monday morning when 3-star ATH/WR Collin Dixon (Tallmadge, Ohio) announced that he will be continuing his football career in Madison. Dixon, who had other offers from Duke, Indiana, Kentucky, Pitt, Purdue, most of the MAC and a handful of Ivies, was scheduled to take an official visit to Illinois this coming weekend but will, presumably, no longer need to do that.

On his Instagram commitment post, his caption said “there’s no place like home...” followed by “Committed.”

Last season for Tallmadge High School, Dixon had 69 catches for 1,461 yards and 20 touchdowns while also recording 63 tackles, three sacks, eight forced fumbles (!!!) and one pick on the other side of the ball.

Here are his ratings from the three major recruiting sites:

247Sports: 3-star, 86; No. 91 ATH, No. 33 Ohio

Rivals: 3-star, 5.6; No. 28 in Ohio (as WR)

On3: not rated yet

247 Composite: 3-star, 0.8578; No. 871 nationally, No. 78 ATH, No. 27 Ohio

Here is his Hudl tape. While Dixon isn’t a shifty/speedster type WR he is fast after he catches the ball and he also can use his body (around 6-foot-1 and 200ish pounds) to shield the defender from the ball while also using his height to out-jump them.

Dixon is commitment No. 8 for the Badgers in the 2023 class and the first receiver of the group. Wisconsin moves into the top-25 of the 247 Team Rankings (at No. 25, No. 7 in the Big Ten) with his addition to the class. June has been a big month for Paul Chryst and his recruiting efforts and that trend is continuing with this year’s recruits.