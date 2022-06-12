Wisconsin football recruiting: 2023 3-star EDGE Jordan Mayer commits to UW

On Sunday afternoon, after another big weekend of official visits, the Wisconsin Badgers football team received some good news as 2023 3-star EDGE Jordan Mayer (Jefferson Hills, Pa.) out of Thomas Jefferson High School announced his commitment to UW.

“I couldn’t wait any longer, no other place like Madison. I am officially Home!!,” Mayer said in his commitment tweet.

Here are Mayer’s rankings from the three major recruiting services:

247Sports: 3-star, 87; No. 54 EDGE, No. 17 Pennsylvania

Rivals: 3-star, 5.5; No. 24 Pennsylvania

On3 Sports: 3-star, 86; No. 69 EDGE, No. 17 Pennsylvania

On3 Consensus: 3-star, 84.33; No. 1,023 nationally, No. 79 EDGE, No. 25 Pennsylvania

Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 235 pounds, Mayer had a final four schools of Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Wisconsin after decommitting from Boston College back at the end of April.

Here is Mayer’s Hudl tape. As a lot of these EDGE players do in high school, he plays both with his hand in the dirt and standing up. He shows a good ability to get into the backfield and while he doesn’t look like the fastest dude on the field he is quick in short bursts and makes plays behind the line of scrimmage.

Mayer is commit No. 7 for the Badgers in the 2023 class and the third player on defense, joining 3-star DL Roderick Pierce (Oak Lawn, Ill.) and 3-star LB Tyler Jansey (Batavia, Ill.).