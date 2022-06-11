Wisconsin men’s basketball: Khalil Iverson to represent the USA in FIBA 3x3 Basketball World Cup

Former Wisconsin Badgers small forward Khalil Iverson of Delaware, Ohio will represent the United States of America in the 2022 FIBA 3x3 World Cup in Antwerp, Belgium. The tournament takes place from June 21 and ends on June 26. The USA Men’s 3x3 World Cup Team begins pool play on June 21 with matchups against Austria and Slovenia.

Red, White and Blue Badger!



Congrats to @iverson_khalil on making the 2022 USA Basketball Men’s 3x3 National Team!@usab3x3 will compete June 21-26 at the 2022 @FIBA3x3 World Cup in Antwerp, Belgium. https://t.co/kvvAKWX10C pic.twitter.com/lUUWJdDAZ0 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) June 11, 2022

Per a press release, Iverson competed at the recent Red Bull USA Basketball 3X Nationals for The Four Friends (awwww, that’s a nice team name). He will make his USA Basketball 3x3 debut as he has been playing professionally internationally and in the NBA G League since graduating from the University of Wisconsin in 2019.

Kidani Brutus (Bronxville, N.Y.), Dominique Jones (New York City) and James Parrott (Omaha, Neb.) are the other three players on the men’s team. As members of Team Harlem, Brutus and Jones won the 2022 Red Bull USA Basketball 3X Nationals championship last month.

The Americans are the defending gold medalists heading into the 2022 tournament, the seventh edition of the event.

Different than five-on-five, 3x3 is played on a half-court with a 10-minute game clock and 12-second shot clock. Play is continuous, as teams “clear” the ball behind the 2-point line following a made basket, defensive rebound or steal. The first team to score 21 points via 1-point field goals or 2-pointers behind the arc is victorious; or if time expires then the team leading wins.