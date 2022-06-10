Wisconsin football recruiting: new offer out to 2025 WR

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any major college athletics team, but following it closely as a fan can sometimes be difficult and can often be time consuming. We’ll try and condense all the recruiting news you can use into this bi-weekly (sometimes more) post. It’ll include updates on current commits, including stats from their high school games, as well as news on players the Badgers are still pursuing. Let’s get down to business!

New offer

2025 WR/ATH Talyn Taylor (Geneva, Ill.) out of Geneva Community High School earned an offer from the Badgers on Thursday. He only has three offers so far and they have all come this week and they are all from teams in the Big Ten West. Iowa is considered the early favorite by the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine while Minnesota and Wisconsin are considerably lower.

Standing at 6-foot-0 and weighing 170ish pounds, Taylor hasn’t been rated by any of the major recruiting sites yet (which is normal since he is in the class of 2025). Here is his Hudl tape.

Taylor is fast, shows a great ability to produce yards after the catch, is tough in the air when battling for jump balls and is, presumably, only going to get better since he is so young. He could also grow a few more inches, which would only make him more dangerous on deep balls and in the redzone.

The Badgers have been doing well in Illinois, specifically the Chicagoland area, on the recruiting trail recently and I would love to see them get Taylor on campus.

UW targets heading elsewhere

2023 3-star WR Kai Black (Clive, Iowa) picked Iowa State over Iowa and Wisconsin on Wednesday. While the Badgers were a contender for Black, most thought it would come down to the two in-state schools for him. The On3 Consensus lists him as the No. 575 player and No. 81 WR in the nation.