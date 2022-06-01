Wisconsin volleyball: UW officially adds BC transfer Gabby McCaa

The defending national champions Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team added another piece to their team. On Tuesday, UW officially announced the addition of transfer middle blocker/opposite side hitter Gabby McCaa.

A 6-foot-3 Twin Cities native, McCaa will join the Badgers for the fall season after spending the past three years at Boston College. It looks like she’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.

x https://t.co/51WOT9idzH pic.twitter.com/UWBNb94QpU — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) May 31, 2022

Here’s what head coach Kelly Sheffield said about McCaa’s addition to UWBadgers.com:

“Gabby’s played in a lot of college matches up to this point so I like the match experience she brings to the table. Although I anticipate her being a middle for us, I like the flexibility of her also being able to play on the right.”

“She’ll also be here all summer working with Kevin Schultz and our strength staff, and also be in the gym with our players, so that’ll really benefit her in her transition and getting ready for the season.”

While McCaa played with the Eagles, she was a frequent presence at the net on defense, averaging 0.9 kills per set. She also seems to be a threat from the service line and tied for second for most aces for Boston College with 26 serves last year.

Prior to her time in Chestnut Hill, McCaa played two years at St. Louis Park High School and two years at Minneapolis Southwest High School. She was a two-time all-conference selection and four-time Minnesota State High School All-League selection, and was a standout with the Northern Lights prep team.

McCaa’s addition continues to add more to UW’s front line for options on the middle block or opposite side hitter. She joins Caroline Crawford, Devyn Robinson and Anna Smrek as some lengthy, established options for the Badgers.

McCaa also adds to the Badgers’ depth if Danielle Hart is not quite ready to return to play because of her ACL injury last season.