Wisconsin football recruiting: two more new offers go out; plus some odds and ends

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any major college athletics team, but following it closely as a fan can sometimes be difficult and can often be time consuming. We’ll try and condense all the recruiting news you can use into this bi-weekly (sometimes more) post. It’ll include updates on current commits, including stats from their high school games, as well as news on players the Badgers are still pursuing. Let’s get down to business!

New offers

2023 3-star WR Fredrick Moore (St. Louis) out of Cardinal Ritter College Prep received an offer from Wisconsin earlier this week. Holding over 20 offers, Moore is also looking at Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, Texas A&M and others.

Standing around 6-foot-0 and weighing in the neighborhood of 160 pounds, Moore is rated as a 3-star prospect by the On3 Consensus. He is listed as the No. 854 prospect and No. 123 WR in the country as well as the No. 21 player in the state of Missouri. Last season, Moore was named first team all-conference after hauling in 41 catches for 1,010 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also had eight kick returns for 300 yards and three more scores.

Here is his Hudl tape where he shows good speed and a nice ability to make a play after the catch, looking especially adept at turning wide receiver screens into long gains. He’s also electric on special teams, which is always a fun bonus for a receiver recruit.

2024 4-star CB Eli Bowen (Denton, Texas) out of Guyer High School also earned an offer from Wisconsin this past week. The talented defensive back also has offers from Cal, Colorado, LSU, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Texas Tech. His older brother, Peyton, is a 2023 4-star safety that is committed to Notre Dame, for what it’s worth.

Bowen stands at 5-foot-9, weighs around 165 pounds and is rated as the No. 214 player and No. 24 CB in the nation by the 247 Composite. He is also the No. 30 player in Texas for the 2024 class. He was a first team sophomore All-American, as named by MaxPreps, and also helped Guyer reach the Class 6A-II title game in Texas.

Here is his Hudl tape. While he doesn’t have ideal size to be an outside cornerback yet, he does have good ball skills and still has the potential to grow another inch or two before he’s enrolling in college. On3 Sports seems to think that the Fighting Irish have the lead for his recruitment, and that makes sense given the familial connections, but maybe the Badgers can give him something to think about.

Commitment date set for top target

2023 3-star DL Tyler Gant (St. Louis) out of Christian Brothers College High School announced that he’ll be committing at the end of June. He has the Badgers as one of his final teams, along with Illinois, Northwestern, Iowa, Iowa State, Kentucky and Arkansas. He is a top-of-the-board target for UW and hopefully they can secure his commitment.

June official visit SZN is almost upon us

2023 3-star OT Joe Crocker (Nashville, Tenn.) will be officially visiting campus on the first weekend of June. He is another top-of-the-board target for UW and he is also high on Tennessee and Michigan State. Traditionally, the Badgers have done very well during official visit weekends in June. The weather is usually perfect in Madison and sitting on the Terrace is a great way to seal the deal with recruits. I’d imagine we’ll see a lot more players announcing that they are coming in on the same weekend and hopefully there will be commitments to talk about afterwards.

2023 3-star DL Ashton Sanders (Los Angeles) out of Cathedral High School will also be in Madison that weekend. Keep ‘em coming, imo.

ITS UP AND ITS STUCK @BadgerFootball 2nd-5th IM THERE!! pic.twitter.com/61cndhXMMQ — Ashton “Champ” Sanders (@ChampSanders55) May 6, 2022

New recruiting bat signal?