Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 349: NFL Draft Recap, football recruiting updates, and more!

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got plenty to recap with all sorts of action from the last week. To start, we recap the NFL Draft and break down how each former Badger will fit with their new teams. After that, we get into some recruiting updates as the Badgers have a new offer out in the transfer portal for an intriguing safety. Following that we discuss the handful of offers out to the various recruiting classes.

Later on, we dive into some basketball talk as the Badgers picked up a solid commitment from the transfer portal in shooting guard Max Klesmit. After that, we touch on 2023 4-star big man Gus Yalden’s visit to Wisconsin this week. Enjoy!