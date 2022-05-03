Wisconsin football recruiting: UW offers five new prospects

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any major college athletics team, but following it closely as a fan can sometimes be difficult and can often be time consuming. We’ll try and condense all the recruiting news you can use into this bi-weekly (sometimes more) post. It’ll include updates on current commits, including stats from their high school games, as well as news on players the Badgers are still pursuing. Let’s get down to business!

Since new offers kept being announced while I was writing this post the writeups for each individual player aren’t going to be as in-depth as they sometimes are. If/when the Badgers and these players get serious with each other, we’ll revisit them!

New offers

2024 4-star WR Jeremiah McClellan (St. Louis) out of Christian Brothers College High School earned an offer from Wisconsin on Tuesday. McClellan has around 20 offers currently, highlighted by Arkansas, Coloardo, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame and Oregon.

Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 185 pounds, McClellan is rated as the No. 158 player and No. 25 WR in the nation by the On3 Composite as well as the No. 5 player in Missouri. Here is his Hudl tape. He had 41 catches for 989 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

2024 RB Gideon Ituka (Gaithersburg, Md.) out of Gaithersburg High School received an offer from Wisconsin on Tuesday. He has three other offers from Boston College, Liberty and Maryland. It would appear that his recruitment is just getting started, as he is unranked by all of the recruiting services, and the Badgers may have gotten in early on a player that could blow up.

Ituka is 5-foot-9 and 225 pounds, according to his Hudl profile (here is his tape), and I’ll admit I was a bit skeptical on that weight, but if you watch his tape he is definitely that size. He’ll probably grow a few more inches in high school but he is like a bowling ball right now and, quite frankly, I love it. He plows through players with stiff arms and the like and would instantly be a fan favorite with his running style.

2024 4-star RB Bryan Jackson (McKinney, Texas) out of McKinney High School also earned an offer from Wisconsin this week. He has around 25 offers and there are, uh, some good teams interested in him, like Alabama, Baylor, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and many, many others.

He is around 6-foot-0 and 210 odd pounds and is rated as the No. 201 prospect and No. 23 ATH in the nation by the 247 Composite, although his 247 profile lists him as a running back. It also has him as the No. 28 player in the state of Texas. Here is his Hudl tape, which notes that he had 1,073 all-purpose yards and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore.

2024 4-star LB Aaron Chiles (Olney, Md.) out of Our Lady of Good Counsel High School received an offer from Wisconsin on Wednesday. He has over 20 offers, including from Cincinnati, Florida, Georgia, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Southern Cal and Texas A&M among others.

Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing in the neighborhood of 215 pounds, Chiles is rated as the No. 48 player and No. 7 LB in the 2024 class by the On3 Consensus. He is also the top player in Maryland. Here is his Hudl tape. Basically, this dude is a football-seeking missile. His tape is impressive.

2023 3-star TE Zach Ortwerth (St. Louis) out of St. Louis University High School got an offer from the Badgers on Tuesday as well. Ortwerth has 15 offers, including from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisville, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue and others. All of the recruiting sites are in agreement that the Hawkeyes are the team to beat right now.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 220 pounds, Ortwerth is the No. 718 player and No. 36 TE in the nation according to the On3 Consensus. He is also the No. 17 player in Missouri. Here is his Hudl tape. According to MaxPreps, he caught 20 passes for 299 yards last year and hauled in five touchdowns.

Badgers make cut down list

2023 4-star OL Ian Reed (Austin, Texas) received an offer from Wisconsin back on April 21 and he has included the Badgers on his list of final 10 teams that he’ll consider moving forward. The other nine teams are a who’s who of recruiting powerhouses (and Oklahoma State), featuring Alabama, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Georgia, Clemson, Tennessee, Texas and Michigan. It’s nice to see Wisconsin make this list but it is hard to see them beating out all of these teams for a lineman that is not in their traditional recruiting footprint.

Thank You to the all of the coaches that have been recruiting me, each and every Offer was a blessing to me and my family, I am announcing my 2nd phase of my recruitment moving forward@RecruitVandyFB @JeremyO_Johnson @samspiegs @gabrieldbrooks @SWiltfong247 @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/DEcEuDDzc9 — Ian Reed (@Ian_Reed72) May 2, 2022

Official visit set