Wisconsin football: kickoff times and TV networks announced for half of the 2022 schedule

The Big Ten released a bunch of kickoff times and TV networks for the upcoming football season. Here are the six games that include our Wisconsin Badgers!

Ready for an opener under the lights?



Just 100 days until the Badgers are back at Camp Randall...



(All times central)

Saturday, 9/3 vs. Illinois State Redbirds - 6:00 p.m. FS1

The first game of the season will likely be the only night game of the year at Camp Randall. We all remember the last time Graham Mertz opened up a season in primetime.

Saturday, 9/10 vs. Washington State Cougars - 2:30 p.m. FOX

Thankfully, I’ll be at a wedding so I don’t have to listen to any of the Fox coverage. T&P’s to the rest of you.

Saturday, 9/17 vs. New Mexico State Aggies - 2:30 p.m. BTN

A missed opportunity to sneak in another lame non conference night game at Camp Randall.

Saturday, 9/24 at Ohio State - time TBA, ABC

Badgers are due.

Saturday, 10/8 at Northwestern - 2:30 p.m. or 3:00 p.m. TV TBA

This feels like a small victory considering there is nothing more dangerous than an 11 a.m. game in Evanston.

Saturday, 10/15 at Michigan State - 2:30 p.m. or 3:00 p.m. TV TBA

Holy shit! There are a lot of afternoon games on the schedule this year.

Saturday, 10/22 vs. Purdue - 2:30 p.m. TV TBA

Someone is listening to me after the hellish 11 a.m. slate last year.

Still TBD…

10/1 vs. Illinois

11/5 vs. Maryland

11/12 at Iowa

11/19 at Nebraska

11/26 vs. Minnesota

So far so good, Badgers fans. There are very few opportunities for FOX to ruin our college football viewing experience by putting our otherwise prime time games at 11 a.m.

BIG Noon Kickoff is the one of the worst things to happen to college football and no one can tell me otherwise. It has completely sucked the atmosphere out of a big college game. Hopefully our string of good fortune continues with the rest of the schedule.