Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 352: Wisconsin basketball picks up their top target in 2023 class + two new football commits

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a lot to get to as the cannons continued to fire throughout the end of last week. To start, we discuss Wisconsin basketball getting a huge commitment from 2023 4-star forward Gus Yalden. Yalden has been a top-of-the-board player for the Badgers for some time and has decided to take his talents to Madison. How will he fit? Let's discuss.

Later on, we’ve got a ton of new recruiting updates to catch up on starting with two new commits in the 2023 class in running back Nate White and defensive lineman Roderick Pierce. After that, we discuss some other news including some cut-down lists, some new offers, and more. Enjoy!