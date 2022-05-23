Wisconsin football recruiting: UW makes two top-six lists and offers a 2024 3-star CB out of Michigan

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any major college athletics team, but following it closely as a fan can sometimes be difficult and can often be time consuming. We’ll try and condense all the recruiting news you can use into this bi-weekly (sometimes more) post. It’ll include updates on current commits, including stats from their high school games, as well as news on players the Badgers are still pursuing. Let’s get down to business!

Badgers make a pair of cutdown lists

Unranked 2023 WR Hilton Alexander II (Douglasville, Ga.) out of Douglas County High School announced his top six schools over the weekend. Besides the Badgers, he is focusing on Wake Forest, Western Kentucky, Pitt, UNLV and Georgia Tech. Here is a link to our post from when Alexander was offered by UW.

2023 3-star CB Amare Snowden (Roseville, Mich.) out of Roseville High School also announced a top six schools last week and he included Wisconsin. The other five teams he is still considering are Iowa, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Penn State and Howard. Snowden has impressive size for a corner and would be a great get for Wisconsin. Here is our post from when he was offered.

New offer

2024 3-star CB Jamir Benjamin (West Bloomfield, Mich.) out of West Bloomfield High School earned an offer from Wisconsin last week. You may remember West Bloomfield as the school that produced former Badgers WRs A.J. Abbott and Taj Mustapha as well as new transfer CB Justin Clark. He holds nearly 25 offers, including from Duke, Iowa, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Mizzou, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue and Tennessee among others.

Standing at 5-foot-10 and weighing around 170 pounds, Benjamin is ranked as the No. 343 player and No. 41 CB in the country by the On3 Consensus. He is also the No. 11 player in Michigan for the ‘24 class.

Here is his Hudl tape. He also plays wide receiver for West Bloomfield and he shows good speed with the ball in his hands. I like his physicality near the line of scrimmage and his willingness to stick his nose into a play to make the tackle. He looks to have good instincts, that will only improve as he gets older, to go along with his natural ability.

Benjamin should be tough to get out of Michigan, but I think the Badgers should try and use Clark’s connection to get Benjamin on campus because he is a talented player at a position of perpetual need for UW.