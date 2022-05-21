Badgers in the NBA: Johnny Davis NBA Draft Combine numbers and mock draft updates

The NBA Draft Combine was this past week in Chicago. While not as big of an Event as the NFL Draft Combine (because nobody turns measuring and running and jumping into an Event like the NFL) it is still an important mile marker for potential Draft prospects. Projected lottery pick Johnny Davis was in attendance and while he didn’t participate in any of the scrimmages, he did get officially measured ahead of June 23’s draft.

Wisconsin's Johnny Davis official measurements from the NBA Combine: 6'5.75 in shoes, 6'8.5 wingspan, 8'7.5 standing reach, 196.4 lbs with 6.7% body fat — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 18, 2022

Standing a quarter inch shy of 6-foot-6 in shoes and weighing 196.4 pounds, Davis has good size for a two-guard that can switch on to point guards or wings. There were some absolutely wild body fat percentages being thrown out at the Combine, so I’d completely ignore that number as they are undoubtedly not correct.

For some reason, Davis is listed as a point guard on the NBA website for the Combine, but that does mean he has the highest standing reach and largest wingspan of any player at PG. When you add in the players listed as SG, his standing reach remains above average, but his wingspan is close to the bottom.

As with many of the projected lottery picks, Davis didn’t participate in any of the scrimmages or other strength and agility events, but he did speak to the media and interview with teams. Abby Schnable of the Wisconsin State Journal has a couple of good posts up talking to Davis about his training and “why he does this” and talking to NBA scouts about what they like about his game too.

Johnny Davis, a 6-5 guard from Wisconsin, has already interviewed with the Knicks, Pistons, Cavaliers, Spurs, Wizards, and Nuggets, he said. — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) May 20, 2022

Davis has met with teams like the New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs, Washington Wizards and Denver Nuggets already. Here is newly official order for the lottery, featuring all of those teams above. It’s interesting that he interviewed with the Nuggets, who don’t have a lottery pick and pick at No. 21 currently, and makes me wonder if Denver will trade up to get him if they like him enough.

1. Orlando (up from No. 2)

2. Oklahoma City (up from No. 4)

3. Houston (down from No. 1)

4. Sacramento (up from No. 7)

5. Detroit (down from No. 3)

6. Indiana

7. Portland

8. Los Angeles Lakers (to New Orleans)

9. San Antonio

10. Washington

11. New York

12. LA Clippers (to Oklahoma City)

13. Charlotte

14. Cleveland

Here are where some of our favorite mock drafts have Davis going!

SB Nation, Ricky O’Donnell: going No. 10 to the Wizards

The Athletic, Sam Vecenie ($): going No. 14 to the Cavs

The Ringer, Kevin O’Connor: going No. 8 to the Pelicans

NBA.com consensus board: going No. 10 the Wizards (five different mocks)

The Wizards might be losing star SG Bradley Beal soon, so Davis could be seen as a potential replacement for him. Big man Kristaps Porzingis looked good in DC after coming over in a trade and Kyle Kuzma filled up the stat sheet while also getting off some good tweets. The Wiz only missed the play-in games by two games and didn’t even have Beal for half the season, so getting a player like Davis that could slot into their rotation right away would be a solid addition.