Wisconsin football recruiting: in-state 3-star running back Nate White commits to UW

It’s been a busy week for Wisconsin Badgers football on the 2023 recruiting front and the train does not appear to be slowing down as the Badgers picked up another commitment on Saturday, this one from 2023 3-star running back Nate White (Milwaukee). White is the fourth commit in the last week for Wisconsin joining 3-star DL Roderick Pierce, 3-star RB Jaquez Keyes and 3-star ATH Justin Taylor.

White will be coming to Wisconsin as a talented in-state prospect out of Milwaukee King High School. According to 247 Sports White is the top-ranked player in the state of Wisconsin for the 2023 class. Both 247 and Rivals rank White as a 3-star running back. White is currently listed at 6-foot-0 and 175 pounds by 247.

Before announcing his commitment White was recruited by a handful of other schools in the midwest. He held offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Purdue, Minnesota, Vanderbilt, and Northern Illinois. Wisconsin offered White back on March 6, and it appears he has decided quickly on Madison as his future home.

White will bring some nice athleticism to the Wisconsin running back room when he arrives on campus. In his junior highlight tape, you can see a very nice burst of speed in White, but he isn’t limited to being a speed back. He possesses a strong ability to break tackles and has a nice burst when he gets out into space.

What really stands out in his tape is the smoothness with which he runs. White clearly has great speed, but his smooth running style makes it look like he is playing a different game than defenders at times.

Overall, Wisconsin’s 2023 running back room is shaping up nicely as the Badgers now have two commits at the position in this class. White’s athletic style of running will pair very nicely with Keyes who is a traditional power back. Additionally, having multiple backs in the class will help fill out the numbers in the running back room after having no traditional running backs in the 2022 class and two dismissals from the 2021 class.