Wisconsin softball: Maddie Schwartz and Ellie Hubbard win weekly Big Ten awards

The Wisconsin Badgers softball team took two out of three games at Penn State over the weekend, thanks in large part to the play of senior pitcher Maddie Schwartz and freshman infielder Ellie Hubbard.

Schwartz was named the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week and Hubbard was picked as the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. Schwartz was dominant in three starts against the Nittany Lions, throwing 20.2 innings and only seven hits (.099 opponent batting average). Her ERA was a minuscule 0.34 and she struck out 14.

Nine isn't enough!



Schwartz gets another K to end the ninth frame at Penn State!



UW 0

PSU 0 pic.twitter.com/L1V6xXI68B — Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) April 30, 2022

On Saturday night, she pitched 10 innings of one-hit ball and broke the Wisconsin single season wins record, earning her 11th of the season. The Badgers won 1-0 thanks to a Morgan Kummer dinger in extra innings.

Congratulations ⁦@maschwartz14⁩ for breaking the record for most ⁦@BadgerSoftball⁩ ⁦@B1Gsoftball⁩ wins in a season! What a night to do it under the lights pic.twitter.com/6Ysock6KxG — Yvette Healy (@YvetteHealy) April 30, 2022

Hubbard was solid at the dish all weekend, going 6-for-11 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI. She also didn’t have an error at second base in the entire series, while making four putouts and recording five assists. These were the first weekly awards of both players’ careers.

Schwartz, Hubbard and the rest of the Badgers will be back in action Wednesday for the rescheduled Border Battle with Minnesota. The midweek double header is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT in Minneapolis on Wednesday and fans can tune in on BTN+.