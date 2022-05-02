Wisconsin softball: Maddie Schwartz and Ellie Hubbard win weekly Big Ten awards

The Wisconsin Badgers softball team took two out of three games at Penn State over the weekend, thanks in large part to the play of senior pitcher Maddie Schwartz and freshman infielder Ellie Hubbard.
Twice as nice!— Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) May 2, 2022
Congrats to @maschwartz14 and @Ellie_Hubbs on earning @B1Gsoftball honors today!#Badgers || #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/hnO0csWDk9
Schwartz was named the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week and Hubbard was picked as the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. Schwartz was dominant in three starts against the Nittany Lions, throwing 20.2 innings and only seven hits (.099 opponent batting average). Her ERA was a minuscule 0.34 and she struck out 14.
Nine isn't enough!— Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) April 30, 2022
Schwartz gets another K to end the ninth frame at Penn State!
UW 0
PSU 0 pic.twitter.com/L1V6xXI68B
On Saturday night, she pitched 10 innings of one-hit ball and broke the Wisconsin single season wins record, earning her 11th of the season. The Badgers won 1-0 thanks to a Morgan Kummer dinger in extra innings.
Congratulations @maschwartz14 for breaking the record for most @BadgerSoftball @B1Gsoftball wins in a season! What a night to do it under the lights pic.twitter.com/6Ysock6KxG— Yvette Healy (@YvetteHealy) April 30, 2022
Hubbard was solid at the dish all weekend, going 6-for-11 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI. She also didn’t have an error at second base in the entire series, while making four putouts and recording five assists. These were the first weekly awards of both players’ careers.
Schwartz, Hubbard and the rest of the Badgers will be back in action Wednesday for the rescheduled Border Battle with Minnesota. The midweek double header is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT in Minneapolis on Wednesday and fans can tune in on BTN+.
Loading comments...