Wisconsin football recruiting: UW picks up commitment from 3-star DL Roderick Pierce

It’s been a busy week for Wisconsin Badgers football on the 2023 recruiting front and the train does not appear to be slowing down as the Badgers picked up another commitment on Thursday from Roderick Pierce. Pierce is the third commit in the last week for Wisconsin joining 3-star RB Jaquez Keyes and 3-star ATH Justin Taylor.

Pierce will be coming to Wisconsin from the state of Illinois, where he played at Brother Rice High School in Oak Lawn. According to 247 Sports, Pierce is a 3-star player and the No. 23 ranked player out of the state of Illinois. He possesses good size as he is listed at 6-foot-3 and 295 pounds.

Before announcing his commitment Pierce held a good group of offers from other Power 5 schools including Duke, Iowa State, Illinois, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri and Purdue along with a handful of MAC schools. It appeared to be down to Illinois and Wisconsin, and in the end the Badgers won out in the border battle.

Pierce will be a nice piece to add to the 2023 class and will enter in as the fifth official commit to the group. He brings very good size for a high school junior and will give the Badgers some nice depth along the line for Ross Kolodziej to work with.

What will be interesting to see is where Pierce ends up in terms of position at the college level. He will definitely be on the line, but whether that is at nose tackle or defensive end remains a question.

On his junior highlight tape Pierce mostly lines up at defensive tackle in a 4-3 defense, but there are some plays where he shows the ability to bounce out on the end.

With Keeanu Benton likely departing after this year, Pierce could give you some nice depth at the nose tackle position next year behind the likes of Curtis Neal.