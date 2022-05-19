Wisconsin football recruiting: we can’t even keep track of all the new offers going out anymore!

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any major college athletics team, but following it closely as a fan can sometimes be difficult and can often be time consuming. We’ll try and condense all the recruiting news you can use into this bi-weekly (sometimes more) post. It’ll include updates on current commits, including stats from their high school games, as well as news on players the Badgers are still pursuing. Let’s get down to business!
Wisconsin has been on an offer tear recently and in order to keep my sanity I will not be diving in too deep on these prospects in this post. However, you will receive all of their basic information so you can still say you knew about them before they were scoring touchdowns in the Rose Bowl for the Badgers in four to six years.
(All ratings are the On3 Consensus ratings unless otherwise noted)
New offers
Name: Iverson Howard
Year: 2025
Hometown: Gaithersburg, Md.
High school: Quince Orchard High School
Position: RB
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 180ish pounds
Ratings: unrated
Other notable offers: Maryland, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, West Virginia
Hudl video: right here
Blessed to receive my 7th offer from The University of Wisconsin #RBU @QO_Coach_Kelley @Coach_AlJohnson @bobby_engram @BrianDohn247 @RivalsFriedman @ChadSimmons_ @DemetricDWarren pic.twitter.com/LQtrT9FkSJ— Iverson ”Rocket ” Howard (@IversonHoward2) May 18, 2022
Name: Koby Keenum
Year: 2023
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
High school: Mars Hill Bible School
Position: IOL/OT
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 300ish pounds
Ratings: 3-star, No. 659 player, No. 57 IOL, No. 31 Alabama
Other notable offers: Arkansas, Cincinnati, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State
Hudl video: right here
All Glory To The Man Above ✞— KK74 (@keenum_koby) May 17, 2022
After a good conversation with @CoachBostadUW I’m proud to say that I have received an ⭕️ffer from Wisconsin‼️ pic.twitter.com/ZyKbYjyML3
Name: Nick Marsh
Year: 2024
Hometown: River Rouge, Mich.
High school: River Rouge High School
Position: WR
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 190ish pounds
Ratings: 4-star, No. 149 player, No. 23 WR, No. 5 Michigan
Other notable offers: Cincinnati, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee
Hudl video: right here
This morning was great I had the opportunity to participate in a dope showcase and garnered an offer to The University of Wisconsin ⚪️ #GoBadgers‼️ @WisFBRecruiting @CoachWhitted @CoachPettway @Rivals @AllenTrieu @CoachRusss @Coach_LCollins @CoachL_Johnson @MamaTron210 pic.twitter.com/ALWvFIX5Ge— Nicholas “Megatron” Marsh (@NickMarsh_3) May 17, 2022
Name: Jordan Marshall
Year: 2024
Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio
High school: Archbishop Moeller High School
Position: RB
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 190ish pounds
Ratings: 3-star, No. 332 player, No. 21 RB, No. 13 Ohio
Other notable offers: Cincinnati, Iowa, Kentucky, Northwestern, Purdue
Hudl video: right here
After talking with @Coach_AlJohnson I am Extremely Blessed to receive an Offer from The University Of Wisconsin! @BadgerFootball @CoachDigman @CoachMarkElder @BigMoBarrett @MoellerFootball #AGTG pic.twitter.com/nPh84vVI6l— Jordan Marshall (@J_MARSH2024) May 18, 2022
Name: Kenneth “Kenny” Woseley Jr.
Year: 2024
Hometown: Philadelphia
High school: Imhotep Charter School
Position: CB
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 165ish pounds
Ratings: 4-star, No. 262 player, No. 32 CB, No. 11 Pennsylvania
Other notable offers: Cincinnati, Florida, Georgia, Oregon, Penn State, Texas A&M
Hudl video: right here
Beyond blessed to receive an offer from the University of Wisconsin! #GoBadgers @PoteatCoach @cy_woodland @TepFootball pic.twitter.com/Eq59XvHYGK— kenny woseley II ✪ (@kwoseley35) May 18, 2022
Name: Bear Tenney
Year: 2025
Hometown: Gilbert, Ariz.
High school: Hamilton High School
Position: TE/WR
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 220ish pounds
Ratings: unrated
Other notable offers: Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Oregon, Washington
Hudl video: right here
After a great conversation with @CoachKolodziej I’m grateful to say I’ve received an Offer from The University Of Wisconsin!! @BadgerFootball @Husky_Football7 @michaelzdebski @adamgorney @bangulo @BrandonHuffman @CoachWhitted @JeremyKitamura @CoachAprilUW pic.twitter.com/Vf7Q8pFuyi— BEAR TENNEY 6’5 230 WR/TE 2025 (@BearTenney) May 18, 2022
Name: Stone Saunders
Year: 2025
Hometown: Harrisburg, Pa.
High school: Bishop McDevitt High School
Position: QB
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 185ish pounds
Ratings: unrated
Other notable offers: Cincinnati, Michigan, Minnesota, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech
Hudl video: right here
#AGTG After a great talk with @bobby_engram ,I am blessed to receive a offer from the University of Wisconsin! Thanks @bobby_engram @CaseyRabach_61 @BadgerFootball @CoachWeachter #Badgers pic.twitter.com/5i6fpUUXrv— Stone Saunders (@Stone_Saunders8) May 19, 2022
Name: Ian Moore
Year: 2024
Hometown: New Palestine, Ind.
High school: New Palestine High School
Position: IOL/OT
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 290ish pounds
Ratings: 4-star, No. 218 player, No. 15 IOL, No. 2 Indiana
Other notable offers: Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, North Carolina, Tennessee
Hudl video: right here
After a great call with @Coach_AlJohnson I’m blessed to have received an offer from the University of Wisconsin. @BadgerFootball @CoachBostadUW @NPCoachRalph pic.twitter.com/VEZRJJkRTF— Ian Moore (@IanMoore2024) May 19, 2022
