Wisconsin football recruiting: we can’t even keep track of all the new offers going out anymore!

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any major college athletics team, but following it closely as a fan can sometimes be difficult and can often be time consuming. We’ll try and condense all the recruiting news you can use into this bi-weekly (sometimes more) post. It’ll include updates on current commits, including stats from their high school games, as well as news on players the Badgers are still pursuing. Let’s get down to business!

Wisconsin has been on an offer tear recently and in order to keep my sanity I will not be diving in too deep on these prospects in this post. However, you will receive all of their basic information so you can still say you knew about them before they were scoring touchdowns in the Rose Bowl for the Badgers in four to six years.

(All ratings are the On3 Consensus ratings unless otherwise noted)

New offers

Name: Iverson Howard

Year: 2025

Hometown: Gaithersburg, Md.

High school: Quince Orchard High School

Position: RB

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 180ish pounds

Ratings: unrated

Other notable offers: Maryland, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, West Virginia

Hudl video: right here

Name: Koby Keenum

Year: 2023

Hometown: Florence, Ala.

High school: Mars Hill Bible School

Position: IOL/OT

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 300ish pounds

Ratings: 3-star, No. 659 player, No. 57 IOL, No. 31 Alabama

Other notable offers: Arkansas, Cincinnati, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State

Hudl video: right here

All Glory To The Man Above ✞



After a good conversation with @CoachBostadUW I’m proud to say that I have received an ⭕️ffer from Wisconsin‼️ pic.twitter.com/ZyKbYjyML3 — KK74 (@keenum_koby) May 17, 2022

Name: Nick Marsh

Year: 2024

Hometown: River Rouge, Mich.

High school: River Rouge High School

Position: WR

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 190ish pounds

Ratings: 4-star, No. 149 player, No. 23 WR, No. 5 Michigan

Other notable offers: Cincinnati, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee

Hudl video: right here

Name: Jordan Marshall

Year: 2024

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

High school: Archbishop Moeller High School

Position: RB

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 190ish pounds

Ratings: 3-star, No. 332 player, No. 21 RB, No. 13 Ohio

Other notable offers: Cincinnati, Iowa, Kentucky, Northwestern, Purdue

Hudl video: right here

Name: Kenneth “Kenny” Woseley Jr.

Year: 2024

Hometown: Philadelphia

High school: Imhotep Charter School

Position: CB

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 165ish pounds

Ratings: 4-star, No. 262 player, No. 32 CB, No. 11 Pennsylvania

Other notable offers: Cincinnati, Florida, Georgia, Oregon, Penn State, Texas A&M

Hudl video: right here

Name: Bear Tenney

Year: 2025

Hometown: Gilbert, Ariz.

High school: Hamilton High School

Position: TE/WR

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 220ish pounds

Ratings: unrated

Other notable offers: Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Oregon, Washington

Hudl video: right here

Name: Stone Saunders

Year: 2025

Hometown: Harrisburg, Pa.

High school: Bishop McDevitt High School

Position: QB

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 185ish pounds

Ratings: unrated

Other notable offers: Cincinnati, Michigan, Minnesota, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech

Hudl video: right here

Name: Ian Moore

Year: 2024

Hometown: New Palestine, Ind.

High school: New Palestine High School

Position: IOL/OT

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 290ish pounds

Ratings: 4-star, No. 218 player, No. 15 IOL, No. 2 Indiana

Other notable offers: Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, North Carolina, Tennessee

Hudl video: right here