Wisconsin softball: Gainesville Regional primer

The Wisconsin Badgers softball team is getting ready for their opening game of the NCAA Tournament against Georgia Tech at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. on Friday at 1 p.m. CT (ESPNU), so we thought it would be a good idea to compile some information on the Yellow Jackets. While doing that it struck us...why don’t we also compile some info on the Gators and the Golden Griffins, whom the Badgers may play in the double-elimination opening round of the tourney.

So, without further ado, here are some fun facts about the teams in the Gainesville Regional!

No. 14 Florida Gators (43-16 overall, 13-11 SEC)

NCAA Tournament History

The Gators have hosted an NCAA Regional for 17-consecutive seasons.

Florida holds a 47-19 (.712) record during NCAA Regional Play and a 42-7 record under current head coach Tim Walton.

Overall, UF is 94-47 in the NCAA Tournament, which includes a 21-10 record in the Super Regional round and 26-18 record at the Women’s College World Series.

Have won two national titles (2014, 2015).

Are ranked No. 12/No. 14 in the final Coaches Poll and ESPN/USA Softball Poll.

All-time, the Gators have a 4-1 record vs. Wisconsin.

Top Players

Kendra Falby, freshman, OF, 59 games played: .384 batting average/.445 on-base percentage/.503 slugging percentage; three homers, 24 RBI, 53 runs, 35 stolen bases

Skylar Wallace, RS junior, INF, 59 games played: .378/.548/.622; six homers, 43 RBI, 68 runs, 47 stolen bases

Elizabeth Hightower, senior, RHP, 32 appearances/27 starts: 156.2 innings pitched, 16-7, 2.32 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, nine complete games, 128 strikeouts, 64 walks, .213 opponent batting average

Lexie Delbrey, freshman, RHP, 28 appearances/19 starts: 94.1 IP, 13-3, 2.30 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, four CGs, 102 strikeouts, 56 walks, .159 opponent batting average

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (37-16 overall, 11-13 ACC)

NCAA Tournament History

The Yellow Jackets haven’t made the NCAA Tournament since 2012.

All-time, their record is 19-22 and they have only made it out of the regional round once, back in 2009 when they were the No. 14 seed.

They have hosted a regional twice, in 2009 and 2010.

They are receiving votes in both of the final polls.

Ga. Tech is 0-3 against the Badgers in their history, with their last matchup coming in 2000. They are also 0-1 all-time against UW-La Crosse, but 1-0 against UW-Superior.

Top Players

Tricia Anwald, RS senior, 1B, 53 games played: .401/.579/.715; nine homers, 40 RBI, 20 runs, 50 walks (only 29 strikeouts)

Blake Neleman, junior, RHP, 40 appearances/25 starts: 171.2 IP, 14-8, 2.24 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 10 CGs, 204 strikeouts, 83 walks, .198 opponent batting average

Chandler Dennis, junior, RHP, 33 appearances/21 starts: 128 IP, 16-6, 2.84 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, six CGs, 106 strikeouts, 61 walks, .228 opponent batting average

Canisius Golden Griffins (32-16 overall, 16-4 MAAC)

NCAA Tournament History

This is the program’s 13th trip to the NCAA Division I Softball Championship and first since 2009.

Canisius is one of two MAAC schools to claim a win in the NCAA Tournament, with the last victory coming in the 2008 Hempstead Regional where they defeated LIU Brooklyn in an elimination game by the score of 3-2.

Canisius enters the NCAA Tournament riding a season-long 12-game winning streak, the longest win streak for the program since 1999.

They also won the MAAC Tournament this year, to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

The Griffs have played the Badgers once, back in 2001, and lost 8-0.

Top Players