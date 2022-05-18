Wisconsin football recruiting: four new offers have gone out this week

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any major college athletics team, but following it closely as a fan can sometimes be difficult and can often be time consuming. We’ll try and condense all the recruiting news you can use into this bi-weekly (sometimes more) post. It’ll include updates on current commits, including stats from their high school games, as well as news on players the Badgers are still pursuing. Let’s get down to business!

New offers

2023 3-star TE Chico Holt (Houston) out of Strake Jesuit High School received an offer from Wisconsin on Monday. Holt has over 20 offers, including from Cal, Duke, Houston, Indiana, Iowa State, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, SMU, UTSA and others.

Holt is 6-foot-4 or 6-foot-5 and weighs around 220 pounds. He is rated as the No. 835 player and No. 40 TE in the nation by the On3 Consensus while also clocking in as the No. 143 player in the Lone Star State. His recruitment has really kicked up a notch in May, as SMU, Michigan, Louisiana, Memphis, Iowa State, Northwestern and the Badgers have all offered this month. He already has scheduled an official visit to Ann Arbor as well.

Outside of his excellent name (especially for fans of Arrested Development), Holt has a nice Hudl tape. There are plenty of blocking highlights where Holt shows his ability to create running lanes and block in space. He has good hands and even a little bit of wiggle after he catches the ball, although he isn’t some sort of Barry Sanders with the rock. According to his 247 profile, he had 19 catches for 213 yards and four touchdowns last season and he also throws shot put.

This dude looks like an ideal Wisconsin tight end and I hope he strongly considers the Badgers moving forward.

2024 4-star OT Guerby Lambert (West Roxbury, Mass.) out of Catholic Memorial High School earned an offer from Wisconsin this week. Lambert has a small handful of offers already, featuring Boston College, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami (Fla.), Michigan Notre Dame, Ohio State, Pitt and Stanford.

Lambert already stands at 6-foot-7 and weighs around 280 pounds and the On3 Consensus has him rated as the No. 36 player and No. 3 OT in the nation while also being the top ranked player in Massachusetts. The On3 standalone rankings are even more bullish on him, ranking him as the top offensive tackle and No. 12 player in the country.

It looks like Lambert primarily played right tackle in high school (here is his Hudl tape) and he seems to be a very good run blocker already. As I often admit, my knowledge of line play isn’t super high, but he looks like a player that will be a Power 5 starter early in his career. There are already some blue bloods in the mix with Lambert, so hopefully Wisconsin’s recent history of putting offensive linemen in the league is appealing to him.

Unranked 2025 LB Christian Jones (Omaha, Neb.) out of Westside High School (he played his freshman year at Burke High School but is transferring to Westside to follow his head coach) announced that he earned an offer from the Badgers this week on his social media. He also has offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota and Nebraska. Being an in-state kid, he has taken multiple visits to see the Huskers and he has also been to Iowa, although they haven’t offered yet.

After an amazing conversation with @CoachAprilUW, I'm blessed to receive an offer from the University of Wisconsin! pic.twitter.com/rHMfBkncHG — Christian Jones (@CJones428) May 16, 2022

Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing around 200 pounds, Jones isn’t rated by any of the major recruiting services yet, which is to be expected since he is so young. Here is his Hudl tape and for being a freshman last year, he does not look out of place on the field in any of these highlights.

He is fast and athletic and, especially if he grows a couple of inches, could be a nice outside linebacker/EDGE rusher type guy in Wisconsin’s 3-4 defense. Nebraska appears to be the early favorite for Jones but there is obviously a lot of time left in his recruitment.

2024 3-star RB/ATH Titus Cram (Bondurant, Iowa) out of Bondurant-Farrar High School received an offer from Wisconsin this week. Cram has a handful of offers from schools like Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri and Nebraska. According to Rivals, Florida State and Memphis have also shown interest. Being an in-state kid, he has been to Ames and Iowa City a bunch of times and has also visited Lincoln three times.

Cram is 6-foot-0 and weighs around 190 pounds and I’d guess that the Badgers are recruiting him as a running back. He is rated as the No. 453 player and No. 36 RB in the country by the On3 Consensus as well as the No. 3 player in Iowa. The 247 Composite ranks him as the No. 318 player and No. 46 ATH in the nation and the fourth best player in Iowa.

His pass catching ability out of the backfield makes him an intriguing prospect because there are multiple ways you could use him in an offense to create mismatches. He shows an ability to run between the tackles, one that will probably only improve as he gets stronger.

Cram rushed for 1,461 yards and 26 touchdowns on 193 carries last season while also catching eight passes for 232 yards according to Rivals ($). He definitely looks like a prospect to watch moving forward and hopefully the Badgers can get him to Madison soon to show him what a real college campus looks like.