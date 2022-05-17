Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 351: two more football commits + defensive line spring outlook

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we've got lots to recap after a busy weekend. To start, we talk about the latest pickup for Greg Gard and Wisconsin basketball as they nabbed a new 2022 walk-on commit.

After that, we get into some football news starting with inside linebacker coach Bill Sheridan resigning from his position amid an NCAA investigation into his time at Air Force. Later, we continue on with the big news as Wisconsin picked up two new commitments in the 2023 class from running back Jaquez Keyes and athlete Justin Taylor to push the class number to four commits. To round out the show we continue our spring position outlook and dive into a look at the defensive line for this upcoming season. Enjoy!