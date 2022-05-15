Wisconsin softball: UW earns bid to NCAA Tournament; set to play Georgia Tech

On Sunday night, the Wisconsin Badgers softball team learned their postseason fate. After finishing the season with a 28-19 record overall (12-11 Big Ten) the Badgers are headed south to Florida to play in the Gainesville Regional. They will play the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets first in the regional round on Friday and, if they win, will take on the winner of 14-seed Florida and Canisius in their next game. As a quick FYI: the regional round of the tournament is double elimination for those who don’t follow softball closely.

The regional round of the tourney runs from May 20-22 and the super regionals start on May 26 and run through May 29. The Badgers first game is on Friday, May 20 at 1 p.m. CT and will air live on ESPNU.

This is the fourth time in the last five years that Wisconsin is going dancing, the sixth time overall under head coach Yvette Healy and the ninth time in program history. Here is a link to the full bracket.

Other Big Ten teams in the tourney include:

Illinois

Michigan

Minnesota

Nebraska

Northwestern

Ohio State

The top-16 seeds in the tournament are:

1-seed Oklahoma

2-seed Florida State

3-seed Virginia Tech

4-seed Arkansas

5-seed UCLA

6-seed Alabama

7-seed Oklahoma State

8-seed Arizona State

9-seed Northwestern

10-seed Clemson

11-seed Tennessee

12-seed Duke

13-seed Washington

14-seed Florida

15-seed Missouri

16-seed UCF