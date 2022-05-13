Wisconsin football: Bill Sheridan resigns as inside linebackers coach

Wisconsin’s inside linebacker coach Bill Sheridan has resigned from his position with the team, effective immediately, according to an announcement sent out by Wisconsin Athletics on Friday afternoon. Sheridan was previously hired by the Badgers in February after a lengthy coaching career at both the NFL and collegiate levels.

Sheridan’s resignation comes just days after a report from Action Network’s Brett McMurphy which stated that Sheridan and multiple other coaches at Air Force we’re under NCAA investigation for violating NCAA rules. According to McMurphy’s report, Sheridan and others hosted recruits during the COVID-19 dead period and provided impermissible benefits to recruits.

Four ex-Air Force assistants, including new Wisconsin LB coach Bill Sheridan, violated NCAA rules by hosting high school prospects during COVID dead period, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Air Force has completed its investigation & awaiting NCAA’s ruling https://t.co/m3vsafGxRE — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 6, 2022

Following the report, Wisconsin released a statement saying they were aware of the investigation but had no other comment at the time. Now, Sheridan announced that he will resign to avoid distraction at Wisconsin. In the release from UW Athletics, Sheridan is quoted saying the below statement.

“While I look forward to presenting my case at a hearing, I am concerned that the NCAA investigation regarding activities that occurred prior to me joining the Wisconsin football staff could be a distraction which could cause harm to the program,” Sheridan said. “As a result, I am submitting my resignation effective immediately.”

Following Sheridan’s statement, head coach Paul Chryst had this to say about the situation.

“I want to thank Bill for his time with us,” UW head coach Paul Chryst said. “Though he was only a part of our program for a short time, he had a positive impact on our players, especially the inside linebackers that he worked closely with. I wish him nothing but the best.”

Sheridan was with Wisconsin for just a few months, and now Chryst will be tasked with finding a new inside linebackers coach over the course of the summer. One might jump to some familiar names like former Badgers Chris Orr or Jack Cichy although Orr is currently playing for New Jersey in the USFL. Either way, Wisconsin will likely look to fill this void quickly to get their staff back to the full numbers before fall practice comes around.