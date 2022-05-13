Wisconsin football recruiting: UW offers new 2023 QB after we shout about it...coincidence?

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any major college athletics team, but following it closely as a fan can sometimes be difficult and can often be time consuming. We’ll try and condense all the recruiting news you can use into this bi-weekly (sometimes more) post. It’ll include updates on current commits, including stats from their high school games, as well as news on players the Badgers are still pursuing. Let’s get down to business!

New offer

2023 3-star QB Lincoln Kienholz (Pierre, S.D.) out of T.F. Riggs High School is next up on Wisconsin’s Quarterback Big Board for the class of 2023. According to his tweet, offensive coordinator Bobby Engram was in Pierre to watch him throw earlier this week and then extended the scholarship offer. Currently, Kienholz has nine offers with Illinois, Pitt, Washington and Washington State being the only other Power 5 ones and in-state South Dakota State and FCS powerhouse North Dakota State being in the mix for his services as well.

Thank you @bobby_engram for making the trip out to see me throw!! I am very blessed to receive an offer from The University of Wisconsin ⚪️@BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/gvDKGWEZWE — Lincoln Kienholz (@LincolnKienholz) May 12, 2022

Kienholz is 6-foot-3 and weighs around 185 pounds. He doesn’t have a composite rating yet, but both Rivals and 247 have him listed as a 3-star prospect. He is the No. 59 QB in the country and No. 1 player in South Dakota according to 247. As a junior last year, Kienholz threw for 3,359 yards (181-of-329, 55%) and 37 touchdowns (only six interceptions) while also rushing for 1,175 yards and 12 touchdowns. Lmao, this dude is a one man offense!

Operating primarily out of the shotgun, Kienholz shows a nice ability to throw on the run as well as use his feet to escape pressure. His rushing totals are impressive, but he isn’t the type of QB to tuck it and run at the first sign of pressure. There are a number of highlights (here is his Hudl tape) where he stays in the pocket and goes through his progressions (however limited they may be in a high school offense) when he probably could’ve just taken off.

He certainly looks the part in his highlight package, which I suppose everyone does, but I’m assuming the Badgers will want to get him on campus so everyone can have a look at him in person. South Dakota isn’t exactly a talent-rich high school football state, so there are some competition concerns with him, but he is putting up gaudy numbers which is better than struggling I suppose.

Interested to see where this recruitment goes!

Campus visitor

After receiving an offer ::double checks calendar:: two days ago, 2023 3-star ATH Justin Taylor (La Grange Park, Ill.) out of Nazareth Academy is in town to take a look around. His best offer, outside of Wisconsin, is Kansas State so this could be a recruitment that moves quickly for the Badgers.

New cutdown list being released

In just a few short hours from when this is published, 3-star LB Phil Picciotti (Perkasie, Pa.) will be announcing his top-four schools. The Badgers are expected to be on his list, but only time will tell.