Wisconsin football recruiting: UW offers 2025 QB Ryan Montgomery

2025 QB Ryan Montgomery (Findlay, Ohio) out of Findlay High School is the first signal caller to be offered by the Badgers in the 2025 class. He already has double digit offers featuring the likes of Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Tennessee. Alabama, Clemson and South Carolina have all shown interest, and he has visited their campuses, but have yet to offer. On3 Sports and 247 Sports both think the Buckeyes are in the lead for Montgomery and, since quarterbacks come off the board earlier and earlier each year, they are definitely the team to beat.

After a great conversation with Coach Engram and Coach Whitted I am blessed to have received an offer from The University of Wisconsin! @bobby_engram @CoachWhitted @BadgerFootball @WisFBRecruiting pic.twitter.com/g8Ki08rYcf — Ryan Montgomery (@RyanMonty2025) May 11, 2022

Standing at 6-foot-2 or 6-foot-3 and weighing around 190 pounds, Montgomery could easily grow another couple of inches before he enters college. He is unrated by all of the recruiting services, because none of them evaluated the ‘25 class, but judging by his tape and the quality of his offers he should be a 4-star prospect at a minimum.

After a 1-1 start to the season, Findlay decided to hand the reins over to Montgomery in game three and he immediately showed off his talent, going 16-of-18 for 220 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-0 win. They lost their next two games, but rattled off five straight wins after that to end the regular season 9-4. Findlay won two regional playoff games before falling to Springfield, the eventual regional champ.

I couldn’t find full season stats for Montgomery, but he had multiple games where he threw for over 300 yards and, judging by his Hudl tape, he is clearly extremely advanced for his age/class.

Now, I think everyone who reads this site knows that Montgomery is not going to pick Wisconsin, and that’s fine, but the Badgers need to be offering talented QBs early to even have a chance of making a cut down list. Bobby Engram needs to keep evaluating and offering ‘25 quarterbacks early. If UW every wants to truly take the next step they need better play from under center and, since they seem to only want to use the transfer portal in extreme situations, which they don’t appear to believe QB is, high school recruiting is the only path forward.

Wisconsin has no reasonable QB prospects left with an offer in the 2023 class and have only offered one QB in the 2024 class (4-star CJ Carr, who is seriously considering Wisconsin but will probably end up at Michigan or Notre Dame). 18 of the top 25 quarterbacks in the 2023 class are already verbally committed somewhere and four more are considered 100% leans to one school. And these aren’t just kids committed to blue bloods either. Iowa State, Pitt, Purdue, Iowa, Texas Tech and Mizzou all have commitments from a top-25 QB and I’d wager that Wisconsin likes to think of them as a class above all those teams.

I didn’t mean for this to turn into another “quarterback recruiting screed” but here we are. The Badgers aren’t in a place where they can put all of their eggs in one QB basket on the recruiting trail. They need to be seriously recruiting, at a minimum, five or six QBs every class and, probably, taking two per class (an idea that Evan Flood at Badger247 has brought up before and I agree with) until they find The Guy. Gotta get as many bites of the apple as possible and right now, the Badgers are starving.

2023 3-star OT Chris Terek (Glen Ellyn, Ill.) out of Glenbard West High School also earned an offer from Wisconsin earlier this week. He has over 20 offers and according to most of the recruiting sites the Iowa Hawkeyes have the upper hand with him so far. Boston College, Duke, Illinois, Iowa State, Michigan and a whole host of MAC teams among others have thrown their hats in the ring. The four Big Ten offers all came on the same day, May 10, and Terek already has official visits planned to Iowa City and Durham for June.

Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 295 pounds, Terek is already built like a Big Ten offensive lineman. He is rated as the No. 891 player and No. 79 OT in the nation by the 247 Composite and the No. 21 player in the state of Illinois as well. Some are thinking his ranking could skyrocket after all of these Big Ten offers and the fact that he lost 55 pounds in the past year ($) which has made him more appealing to bigger schools.

Here is his Hudl tape where he shows a nice ability to be a mauler in the run game. While he won’t be bigger than everyone once he gets to college, he appears to have the correct mindset to try and knock defenders on their ass. This is the kind of player that Wisconsin has had a lot of success with and it’ll be interesting to see if he comes up to visit Madison this summer.

2023 3-star ATH Justin Taylor (La Grange Park, Ill.) out of Nazareth Academy announced that he had received an offer from the Badgers on Wednesday. Outside of Kansas State, who Rivals has two predictions in for, Wisconsin is the only other Power 5 offer that Taylor has currently. The three military academies and most of the MAC have also offered, while a good chunk of the Big Ten West has shown interest in him.

After great conversations with @CoachAprilUW and @jimleonhard I am blessed to receive an offer from The University of Wisconsin. #18 pic.twitter.com/62R0J7K5Fi — Justin "JT" Taylor.( 3 ) (@__justintaylor) May 12, 2022

He is rated as the No. 142 ATH and No. 37 player in Illinois by 247 Sports and Rivals has him as the No. 25 player in Illinois. Standing right around 6-foot-0 and weighing about 185 pounds, Taylor plays wide receiver and cornerback for Nazareth Academy.

According to his Hudl tape he rushed 33 times for 226 yards and caught 47 passes for over 800 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. On defense, he had 15 tackles and five passes broken up while only being targeted six times on the year. It’s hard to verify that last stat, but, if true, it is pretty damn impressive.

Taylor tagged defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and outside linebackers coach Bobby April in his offer tweet so one can safely assume that the Badgers are looking at him as a defensive back and not a wideout. He has great size, good ball skills and looks to be pretty athletic. I guarantee that Leonhard and cornerback’s coach Hank Poteat could find some interesting ways to deploy Taylor.