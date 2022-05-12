Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 350: Wisconsin football picks up two new commits

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a whole lot to catch up on from the past week. First, we discuss the recent commitment of 2023 lineman James Durand and what he brings to Wisconsin as one of the first players in the 2023 group. After that, we discuss the commitment of former Utah safety Kamo’i Latu who joined the Badgers via the transfer portal.

Later on, we dive into some recruiting updates with new offers being thrown out. Following that, we discuss the transfer portal and continue our Spring Position Outlook by diving into the inside linebacker group. To finish things out we’ve got some basketball to discuss including a commitment watch for Gus Yalden, one of the top players on Wisconsin’s board. Enjoy!