Wisconsin softball: Kayla Konwent named first team All-Big Ten

The Big Ten announced their end of season softball awards on Wednesday morning and four players from the Wisconsin Badgers were honored. Senior slugger Kayla Konwent was named to the first team and senior ace Maddie Schwartz, senior outfielder Ally Miklesh and junior first base Fiona Girardot were are picked for the second team.

Konwent, the all-time home run queen (she has 10 this season) in Madison, was named to the first team for the second team (also in 2019) and leads the conference in on-base percentage with a .544 clip, while her .384 batting average ranks top-10 in the league. She is also the league leader in walks, with 37, and, hilariously, was once walked intentionally five times in one game earlier this season like Barry freaking Bonds. She is also extremely unlikely to strikeout, only whiffing 15 times this season, which is the lowest on the team for any of the regular players.

Schwartz broke the school record for most conference wins in a single season as her 12 league wins rank second in the Big Ten. With 22 wins overall this season, she ranks second in the league and her 16 complete games are tied for the fifth most among conference pitchers. She has pitched the most innings of any hurler in the league (122.1) and sports a 2.35 ERA which puts her in the top-10 of that category.

Miklesh leads Wisconsin with 11 stolen bases and the outfielder’s .455 on-base percentage ranks No. 13 in the Big Ten and she is second on the team with a .351 batting average. Girardot fills up the box score and her .313 batting average ranks third on the team, while her 30 runs pace the Badgers. Girardot also ranks second on the team with 40 hits, .477 slugging percentage and 23 RBI.

The Badgers open Big Ten Tournament play on Wednesday (that’s today!) against Minnesota. First pitch from East Lansing, Mich., is set for 3:30 p.m. CT and the game will air live on BTN.