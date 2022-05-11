Badgers in the NBA: Johnny Davis invited to NBA Draft Combine

While it isn’t some huge shock that Wisconsin Badgers sophomore wing Johnny Davis is invited to the NBA Draft Combine, it’s always nice to see things officially in writing. Davis will join 77 other NBA hopefuls in Chicago from May 16 to May 22 to show off their skills in front of all 30 NBA teams.

2022 NBA Draft Combine (May 16-22) participants revealed: pic.twitter.com/BG3rxOE0sE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 11, 2022

After a breakout sophomore campaign in Madison that saw Davis take home Big Ten Player of the Year and first team All-America honors, the wing from La Crosse is expected to hear his name called at some point in the late lottery portion of the first round.

It will be cool to see him play against some of the other top talent in the country at the Combine and maybe move himself up some draft boards in the process. While there isn’t a TV schedule for it yet, ESPN has aired parts of the Combine in the past and will presumably do so again this year.

Some other Big Ten/state of Wisconsin-adjacent names of note on the Combine list: Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Milwaukee), Malaki Branham (Ohio State), Max Christie (Michigan State), Kofi Cockburn (Illinois), Moussa Diabate (Michigan), Ron Harper Jr. (Rutgers), Jaden Ivey (Purdue), Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana), Justin Lewis (Marquette), EJ Liddell (Ohio State), Keegan Murray (Iowa) and Trevion Williams (Purdue).

The 2022 NBA Draft will be held on Thursday, June 23 at the home of the Brooklyn Nets, the Barclays Center.