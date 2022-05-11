Wisconsin football recruiting: UW offers 4-star WR Rico Scott

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any major college athletics team, but following it closely as a fan can sometimes be difficult and can often be time consuming. We’ll try and condense all the recruiting news you can use into this bi-weekly (sometimes more) post. It’ll include updates on current commits, including stats from their high school games, as well as news on players the Badgers are still pursuing. Let’s get down to business!

New offer

2024 4-star WR Rico Scott (Harrisburg, Pa.) out of Bishop McDevitt High School earned an offer from Wisconsin earlier this week. According to On3 Sports, Penn State and Texas A&M are the two favorites for Scott’s services, but he also has offers from Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Pitt and Virginia Tech among others.

Standing at 5-foot-11 and weighing between 180 and 190 pounds, Scott is rated as the No. 182 player and No. 31 WR in the country by the On3 Consensus. He is also listed as the No. 8 player in the great state of Pennsylvania. For his sophomore season, Scott caught 25 passes for 538 yards and nine touchdowns. Based on his highlights it also looks like he rushed for a touchdown or three.

Here is his Hudl tape. Scott is both quick and fast and his high school team does a good job of scheming ways for him to get the ball in space. It will be interesting to see how his route running develops because there wasn’t a whole lot on his Hudl tape of him, you know, doing that. He appears to be a rich man’s Aron Cruickshank right now, but he has two more years of high school and, quite frankly, a rich man’s Cruickshank would be an extremely useful player.

Badgers make cutdown list

2023 4-star CB Braeden Marshall (Lake Mary, Fla.) out of Lake Mary High School has cut his recruitment down to 10 schools and Wisconsin is one of those teams. UW offered him back on March 2. The other nine schools are Arkansas, UNC, Tennessee, Pitt, Clemson, Penn State, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska and UCF. According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Golden Knights, Tar Heels and Nittany Lions are the three favorites.