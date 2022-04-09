Wisconsin football recruiting: UW announces seven new walk-ons for 2022 class

On Friday afternoon, the Wisconsin Badgers football team announced seven new preferred walk-on members to the 2022 recruiting class. While many walk-ons in the past came from various towns around Wisconsin, this year’s class has been surprisingly diverse in their hometowns.
We’ve published stories about all of the walk-ons here in our 2022 Football Recruiting Class hub but let’s get some official measurements and positions on these players straight from the source.
TE Travis Allen
6-foot-5, 225 pounds, Randolph High School, Randolph, Wis.
WR Cam Fine
6-foot-2, 180 pounds, Madison Edgewood High School, Arlington, Texas
QB Marshall Howe
6-foot-1, 195 pounds, Avon (Conn.) Old Farms School, Pacific Palisades, Calif.
S Charlie Jarvis
6-foot-1, 195 pounds, Catholic Memorial (Wis.) High School, Hartland, Wis.
DE Gabe Kirschke
6-foot-5, 225 pounds, Valor Christian High School, Lone Tree, Colo.
ILB Luna Larson
6-foot-2, 210 pounds, Baraboo High School, Baraboo, Wis.
S Devin Magli
6-foot-1, 190 pounds, DeForest High School, DeForest, Wis.
Based on my limited tape watching, Fine and Larson seem like players that definitely could be steals in this class and once Kirschke puts on a little more weight he could also be a guy that enters the defensive end rotation in a couple of years.
