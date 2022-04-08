Wisconsin men’s basketball: Lorne Bowman II leaving UW program

On Friday night, Wisconsin announced that guard Lorne Bowman II will be leaving the team, and university, at the end of the semester. The second year guard averaged 3.0 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game this past season and shot a team-high 40.0% from 3-point range, going 12-for-30.

The release from UW noted that Bowman will be continuing his college career closer to his hometown of Detroit.

Freshman guard Lorne Bowman II is departing the University of Wisconsin and the men's basketball program and will continue his education and athletic career closer to homehttps://t.co/FXZgDEDgzl — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) April 9, 2022

“We completely understand and support Lorne’s decision to step away from the program and university. We know this is what’s best for him currently and also for his future,” head coach Greg Gard said. “He has been an inspirational and important part of our team over the last two years and will forever be a Big Ten champion and a Badger. Our entire staff and team think the world of Lo. We intend to stay close with the Bowmans and wish Lo all the best in his future.”

Bowman missed the last eight games of Wisconsin’s season with what UW called a “non-COVID illness.” After losing to Iowa State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Gard said that he was “hopeful” the Badgers would have Bowman back on the court next season.

Back in October of 2020, after only a couple of months on campus, it was announced that Bowman would be taking a leave of absence from the team to attend to a family matter. Here is what UW said at the time, “Wisconsin freshman Lorne Bowman has taken an indefinite leave of absence and returned home to Detroit, Michigan to tend to a personal family matter. Bowman will continue taking classes at UW-Madison, utilizing the virtual learning option and remains a committed member of the men’s basketball team.”

He eventually withdrew from school, but re-enrolled for classes in the summer of 2021 and was an important member of the team through the first two-thirds of the season as the first guard off the bench.

“First and foremost I want to thank God for giving me the ability to play the game of basketball at a high level,” Bowman said. “I want to thank coach Greg Gard, Dean Oliver, Joe Krabbenhoft and Sharif Chambliss and the entire staff for giving me the opportunity to showcase my talents. To my teammates, I will never forget you guys. To Badger Nation, I want to thank you for all the support and love you showed me and the team this season. The University of Wisconsin will always have a special place in my heart. May God bless you all!”

Bowman is the fourth underclassman to leave the Badgers this offseason with sophomore guard Johnny Davis declaring for the NBA Draft and sophomore Ben Carlson and freshman Matthew Mors (Mors announced his commitment to South Dakota State on Friday as well) entering the transfer portal.

We wish Bowman all the best and hope that he has a successful basketball, and college, career wherever he ends up.