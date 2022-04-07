Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 342: spring football updates + some new exciting walk on commits

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got some news to touch on in both the football and basketball realms. We start with basketball where we first talk about the departure of Johnny Davis and recap his busy time in New Orleans where he racked up a couple of awards. After that, we talk about the latest Wisconsin basketball addition to the 2022 group.

Later on in the show, we talk some football and give some updates from spring practice including discussions on Trayvion Blaylock, Jack Nelson, Graham Mertz, and the rest of the quarterback room. After that, we discuss two more preferred walk-on commits that Wisconsin picked up over the course of the last week.

Note: Apologies for the audio not being as clean as usual, the Holiday Inn Express in Des Moines, Iowa is not the most friendly podcast studio but I am on the road for the ole 9-5! Bear with me!