2022 NBA Draft: where is Johnny Davis predicted to go?

Another college basketball season is in the books and Kansas is the men’s national champion while South Carolina is the women’s title holders. While the start of the offseason is always difficult, and withdrawals are likely, this year we, as Wisconsin fans, actually have some NBA Draft stuff to look forward to!

Big Ten Player of the Year, Lute Olson National Player of the Year, Jerry West Award winner, first team All-American and all-around swell dude Johnny Davis declared for the draft and is expected to be picked in the lottery on June 23. Most of the major players in mock drafts have released an update since the end of the tourney, so this is a good time to take stock of things.

Let’s take a look around the internet and see where NBA Draft Knowers have Davis being selected and which team he may call home for the next few years.

Note: all of these mock drafts use different criteria for which teams will pick where and used NBA standings from different days, so you’ll see the same team picking in different spots as you read through this. Hopefully this will still be useful for you to get an idea of what teams Davis might end up on.