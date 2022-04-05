Wisconsin basketball recruiting: Marisa Moseley brings 2022 PG Ronnie Porter aboard

Sometimes a piece of information slips past the rock solid defense that Bucky’s 5th Quarter has put up online, and around 10 days ago there was an info breach. 2022 PG Ronnie Porter (St. Paul, Minn.) out of Como Park High School announced she was committing to Wisconsin. We apologize to Porter, and you, dear reader, for not seeing this sooner and shout out to commenter T. Dock for cluing us in.

The diminutive lead guard, Porter stands at 5-foot-2, fills up the stat sheet with the best of them in Minnesota. During her senior season, she averaged 22.7 points, 5.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds a game while leading her team to the state tournament for the first time since 2016 and being named the 2022 Pioneer Press East Metro girls basketball player of the year.

On the grassroots circuit, Porter plays on the Finest Basketball Club (FBC Real 2022) with fellow 2022 UW commit Savannah White and Maya Nnaji (No. 9 player in the 2022 class who is going to Arizona).

Watching some of Porter’s highlights you see a player that knows she has to work to get her points due to her height. She seems to have an advanced floater package that she uses when she can’t get to the rim and she has a quick, compact release on her jumper so she can get shots up before the closeout arrives.

Her ball-handling looks solid and she has good vision, although, again, her height may prohibit her from making some passes. There aren’t too many defensive highlights here, but she hustles back for a chasedown block after her teammate missed a layup and you love to see that from your point guard.

(A note on the second video from Fresh Coast Hoops: Como Park was led by 5’2 Ronnie Porter with 28 points and 6 assists, while Wisconsin commit Savannah White finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 blocks, and 3 steals for DeLaSalle)

I am unsure as to whether or not Porter will be on scholarship with Wisconsin but we will reach out to her and ask.