2022 NFL Draft: Dallas Cowboys take TE Jake Ferguson in fourth round

On the third and final day of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys drafted TE Jake Ferguson with pick No. 129 in the fourth round. Ferguson is the third Wisconsin Badgers player to be drafted so far this year.

The 6-foot-5 and 250 pound native of Madison recorded a reception in every game that he played at Wisconsin, posting a reception in 47-straight games. As a senior, Ferguson, who was a first team All-Big Ten selection, led Wisconsin with 46 receptions and three receiving touchdowns, while finishing second on the team with 450 receiving yards.

Our Owen Riese noted:

Summary: Ferguson is a rock solid tight end prospect. He’s definitely going to make his money as a receiving option as opposed to as a blocker, but he’s very well rounded and would likely have been a higher pick in 1995. He’s going to be a solid second tight end for a long time.

Ferguson will now add a set of dependable hands to Dak Prescott’s air attack in Dallas as he will look to battle for time at tight end.

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein had the following to say about Ferguson: