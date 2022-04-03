Wisconsin football recruiting: UW adds 2022 walk-on safety Charlie Jarvis

Paul Chryst and the Wisconsin Badgers continue to add pieces to their 2022 recruiting class and on Saturday, defensive back Charlie Jarvis (Waukesha) out of Wisconsin high school powerhouse Catholic Memorial became the most recent player to hop on board. According to Jon McNamara at BadgerBlitz, Jarvis turned down scholarship opportunities in baseball to walk-on for the UW football team.

As a senior, Jarvis recorded 54 tackles (24 solo), seven tackles for loss, five interceptions and one touchdown. He was an all-conference defensive back and wide receiver while also being named an all-state defensive back for the state champion Crusaders.

Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 195 pounds, Jarvis is fast and shows some ball-hawking ability when he plays center field. He’s also valuable in run support as he gets up to the line of scrimmage quickly and can find the ball carrier like a heat-seeking missile. He is a good athlete that will only get better as he enters a college strength and conditioning program.

Jarvis is most likely to start off as a safety at Wisconsin, but with some of these athletic walk-ons their position changes once they get to campus and the coaches evaluate what the team needs. Jarvis is one of the many low-risk, high-reward players that UW has gotten a ton of value out of over the last, I don’t know, 30 odd years.

Hopefully in a few years we are looking back on his recruitment and thinking “man, how did no other schools offer this kid a scholarship” as he’s making the Big Ten all-conference team.