2022 NFL Draft: Los Angeles Rams select OL Logan Bruss in third round

While Badgers fans had to wait a while to hear a Wisconsin player’s name called during the NFL Draft, they only had to wait one pick to hear a second Badger get selected. One pick after Leo Chenal went to the Chiefs, the Los Angeles Rams snagged OL Logan Bruss with pick No. 104 in the third round.

The 6-foot-5 and 309 pound native of Kimberly has the positional flexibility to play guard or tackle, although his future is most likely on the interior of the offensive line. During his senior season, he started nine games at right tackle and was named second-team All-Big Ten.

Our Owen Riese noted:

Summary: Bruss will be an intriguing prospect for most teams due to his versatility and experience at guard and tackle. He’s a run blocker first but will be adequate as a pass protector, but should have no issue sticking around for a year or two before becoming a solid starter or at the least a swing guard with tackle flexibility will help him a ton.

Bruss will now be the third (!!!) Wisconsin offensive lineman on the Rams roster, joining LG Rob Havenstein and RT David Edwards.

With the addition of Bruss, the Rams might be able to save on a roster spot since he can play all over the line. According to NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein, “He takes efficient angles to the block in Wisconsin’s zone-heavy running scheme but has the body control, leverage and play strength to operate in any running scheme.”