Wisconsin football recruiting: UW sends out two new offers

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any major college athletics team, but following it closely as a fan can sometimes be difficult and can often be time consuming. We’ll try and condense all the recruiting news you can use into this bi-weekly (sometimes more) post. It’ll include updates on current commits, including stats from their high school games, as well as news on players the Badgers are still pursuing. Let’s get down to business!

New offers

After a great conversation with @CoachAprilUW I’m blessed to receive an offer from the University of Wisconsin #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/rAMXvTiNzQ — TYLEN SINGLETON (@tylenpaul) April 28, 2022

You may be thinking that the town of Many, La. sounds familiar and, if you follow recruiting closely, you’d be correct! 4-star LB Tackett Curtis is one of Wisconsin’s top targets in the 2023 class and Bobby April has made a ton of trips down south to see him.

Singleton stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs around 195 pounds. He is rated as a 4-star by all of the major recruiting services and he is listed as the No. 50 player and No. 4 LB in the nation by the On3 Consensus. He is also the No. 2 player in Louisiana for the ‘24 class. His lowest ranking is from Rivals who merely has him as the No. 70 player in the country.

Here is Singleton’s Hudl tape and it is pretty dang good. He is an impressive football player and I say that because he looks like he could play any number of positions on defense at a high level for a Power 5 school. His instincts look sharp as he blows up a screen play (which he intercepts for a touchdown) and then does the same on a reverse-pass-back-to-the-QB type play where he absolutely destroys the poor quarterback.

According to his 247 profile page, he had 75 tackles (four TFL), one sack and four interceptions (two of which he returned for a score). Hybrid players like Singleton are going to be the future of college defenses and it’ll be interesting to see how Wisconsin and Jim Leonhard try and fit a Singleton into their scheme.

April has done an excellent job recruiting Curtis, and has the Badgers in the mix for him in a state where the have never had success, but it’s hard to say if Singleton will take a shine to UW like Curtis did. I, for one, hope he does.

Unranked 2023 WR Hilton Alexander II (Douglasville, Ga.) out of Douglas County High School earned an offer from Wisconsin on Wednesday. Alexander has around 15 offers including from Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Pitt, Wake Forest and is receiving interest from Duke and Florida State.

Alexander is around 5-foot-11 and weighs in the neighborhood of 160 pounds. He doesn’t have a ranking on Rivals, 247 or On3, but he has good genes for football as his father, Hilton Alexander, played wide receiver in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers.

As a junior, Alexander caught 54 passes for 670 yards and five scores. Here is his Hudl tape which shows a speedy playmaker that can take the top off of a defense. While he isn’t the ideal size yet, he can still add a little weight without losing any of his speed and it’s not like he shies away from contact anything.

Badgers miss out on cutdown list