Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 348: spring volleyball recap with Bremen Keasey

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a lot to get to across a few different sports. To start, we discuss some men’s hockey as the Badgers decided to run it back with head coach Tony Granato. After that, we discuss some men’s basketball updates as a few new offers and transfer updates have come to light. Later on, we get into some football as the Badgers threw out some interesting offers and added a new walk-on commit to the class of 2022.

At the back end of the show we get into some volleyball and to do that we are joined by our resident volleyball expert Bremen Keasey. In our conversation we talk about the new era of Wisconsin volleyball coming this year, some new faces to look out for, and what was learned from the Spring season which just wrapped up. Enjoy!