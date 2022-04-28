NFL Draft 2022: how to watch, open thread and draft order

It’s finally here! After months and months of mock drafts and pundits pontificating on where players will be picked, which players have arms that are too short and guessing how loud Roger Goodell will be booed...we’ve reached the end.

The 2022 NFL Draft is upon us and this three-day football extravaganza starts on Thursday night, live from Las Vegas. Here is all of the info you need to watch and see if you favorite former Wisconsin Badgers star gets drafted by your favorite team!

Streaming: ESPN App or NFL App

Location: The Strip in Las Vegas; the Draft Theater is located behind the High Roller and The LINQ, adjacent to Caesars Forum

Thursday night: first round; 7 p.m. CT; ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Friday night: second and third rounds; 6 p.m. CT; ABC, ESPN2, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Saturday afternoon: fourth through seventh rounds; 11 a.m. CT; ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

I do not know who all of the people are that will be covering the draft for ESPN/ABC by face, but it looks like if you are a Mel Kiper Jr. guy, he’ll be on ESPN (albeit remotely since he isn’t vaccinated), while Todd McShay will be on ABC. I’m sure like a normal, well-adjusted person you have a preferred ESPN NFL Draft analyst.

Mike Greenberg is hosting Thursday and Friday night on ESPN and Rece Davis will be doing the same on ABC. Davis, McShay, Kiper and Louis Riddick will handle things on Saturday as they will be simulcast on ABC and ESPN. For the first two nights, ESPN appears to have mostly NFL talent while ABC has the college personalities.

Rich Eisen is hosting all three days for NFL Network with Charles Davis and Daniel Jeremiah joining him for all seven rounds as well. Joel Klatt, Kurt Warner, Ian Rapoport and Melissa Stark will also be in the mix throughout the weekend. Stanford head coach David Shaw will be on set for the first round as well. Stacy Dales will be an embedded reporter with the Packers all weekend.

First round draft order:

1) Jacksonville Jaguars

2) Detroit Lions

3) Houston Texans

4) New York Jets

5) New York Giants

6) Carolina Panthers

7) New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)

8) Atlanta Falcons

9) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)

10) New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)

11) Washington Commanders

12) Minnesota Vikings

13) Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)

14) Baltimore Ravens

15) Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)

16) New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles)

17) Los Angeles Chargers

18) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)

19) New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles)

20) Pittsburgh Steelers

21) New England Patriots

22) Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)

23) Arizona Cardinals

24) Dallas Cowboys

25) Buffalo Bills

26) Tennessee Titans

27) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28) Green Bay Packers

29) Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)

30) Kansas City Chiefs

31) Cincinnati Bengals

32) Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)

Full seven round draft order found here.

We will have Wisconsin Badgers-focused coverage all weekend long as players start to come off the board. It’s always fun to watch players you’ve followed for years realize their ultimate dream, so hopefully even if you aren’t a big NFL fan you get some excitement out of this weekend.

Follow @B5Q for “as it happens” draft coverage and jokes about the Bears and Vikings. Follow @drewhamm5 for angry tweets about the Sixers and Eagles...if you’re into that sort of thing.