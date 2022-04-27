Wisconsin football picks up walk-on commitment from 2022 CB Lee Hutton

Wisconsin Badgers football picked up their most recent commitment on Wednesday afternoon as Lee Hutton of Hopkins, Minn. announced his commitment to the Badgers via his Twitter profile. Hutton currently plays football for Hopkins High School in Minnetonka, Minn.

Hutton’s 247 page has him listed as a 5-foot-8 corner weighing in at 170 pounds. However, his Twitter bio lists him at 5-foot-10 and 172 pounds. Which is accurate? Who’s to say? I love the move though. Listing yourself a couple of inches taller than what you might be is a veteran move that has to be respected. In addition to cornerback, Hutton also lined up as wideout and return man on special teams.

Hutton’s 247 profile doesn’t list much more info on him as a player, as they don't have a 247 ranking in place. In terms of his recruitment college list, only Northwestern is listed as an interested school. With little to go off of on the recruiting profiles, it’s time to turn to the tape.

Hutton’s Hudl tape can be found here. In his senior highlight tape, Hutton shows some strong skills on all three sides of the ball. As a returner Hutton shows some good speed and the ability to get down the field quickly with smooth strides. As a cornerback, Hutton shows good ball skills, but what really stood out was his ability and willingness to come up and make plays in the flats and in the run game as a tackler.

Overall, he seems like a very solid athlete looking for an opportunity to prove himself further. While there isn’t a lot out there in terms of the traditional recruiting profile, it appears Wisconsin saw enough that they liked to extend a spot and give him that chance.