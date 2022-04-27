2022 NFL Draft: QB Jack Coan scouting report

Height: 6030

Weight: 223 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.90 seconds

Vertical jump: 33 inches

Broad jump: 115 inches (9’7”)

Short shuttle: 4.39 seconds

Three-cone drill: 6.95 seconds

Bench press: N/A

*All testing numbers are from the NFL Combine held on March 3rd.

Strengths: Great size for the position. Coan has a ton of experience playing high level football. A two year starter in Madison as well as a year at Notre Dame. Has experience both in the gun as well as under center. Coan has high football IQ and will put the team in the best position given the called play. Values the football. Is a better athlete than you’d expect. Solid arm strength.

Weaknesses: Arm strength isn’t an issue but isn’t anything to write home about. Can be too protective of the football, wanting him to take more chances. Can at times struggle to operate out of structure.

#6 #RAS QB 2022



Jack Coan is a QB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 7.68 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 200 out of 859 QB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/HCG4PCz1Uk #RAS pic.twitter.com/j696PW4epi — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 13, 2022

Summary: Coan, while lacking many high end traits, is exactly what a lot of NFL teams are looking for in a backup quarterback. He’s going to operate your offense. He’s going to run the play that’s called, and run it correctly, going through the progressions. He’s going to protect the football and not put you in bad positions. He’s very pro ready, and even if the ceiling isn’t very high, he’s going to be in the league for 6-8 years sticking around as, at worst, a backup or third stringer and a good guy to have in the QB room.

Ideal Scheme Fit: Run first offense that utilizes heavy play action and isolation concepts off of RPOs. Think Tennessee, Minnesota.

Projected Round: Round 4-7