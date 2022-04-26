2022 NFL Draft: LB Leo Chenal scouting report

Height: 6026

Weight: 249 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.53 seconds

Vertical jump: 40.5 inches

Broad jump: 128 inches (10’8”)

Short shuttle: 3.94 seconds*

Three-cone drill: 6.84 seconds*

Bench press: 34 reps*

*Testing numbers are from the Wisconsin Pro Day held on March 9th.

Strengths: Chenal is a plus sized linebacker, has trimmed down to 249. Freaky explosiveness athletically. Elite play strength. Very physical. Knockdown tackler. Impressive range sideline to sideline. Effective as a blitzer and on stunts. Shows great anticipation for the snap count on blitzes. Has shown the ability to create issues when lined up on the line of scrimmage in the A-gap.

Weaknesses: Curious to track or see Chenal’s weight moving forward, he played this season at 261 which would be nearly unprecedented in 2022. Wasn’t asked to do a ton in coverage for Wisconsin, will be a bigger part of his role in the NFL. His lateral mobility will be tested more in the NFL as well.

Leo Chenal wins at the point of attack vs Tyler Linderbaum, gets his eyes around Linderbaum to diagnose the quick FB dive, rocks back inside, tosses Linderbaum aside, and helps make the play pic.twitter.com/JPU4HESVEW — Theo Ash (@TheoAshNFL) April 8, 2022

Summary: Chenal is an interesting case study. He’s a big, athletic, explosive linebacker who is a freak specimen, but his projection is a bit unique. He was very disruptive in Madison at the line of scrimmage, but wasn’t asked to do much that he wouldn’t succeed at. Chenal is very enticing, but could fit in a very niche role, which could limit his scope to some teams.

Ideal Scheme Fit: MIKE linebacker who is played as a blitzer and in the A and B gaps heavily, where his coverage responsibilities are limited.

Projected Round: Round 2-3