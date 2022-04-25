Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 347: NFL Draft Preview with Owen Riese

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a whole lot of NFL draft coverage to get you all ready for this weekend. To do this we are joined by fellow B5Q writer, Shrine Bowl Scouter, NFL draft guru, and offensive line aficionado Owen Riese. In our conversation, Owen gives his draft insights into the multiple Badgers eligible to go in this weekend's draft.

We start by talking about the draft stock of some of the top players in Wisconsin’s class such as Leo Chenal, Jake Ferguson, and Jack Sanborn. After that, we focus on some possible value players like Matt Henningsen and Logan Bruss. Later on, we talk about who else might end up getting drafted and which players could possibly sign an undrafted free agent deal at the pro level. We always appreciate Owen’s insight, hopefully, you enjoy!