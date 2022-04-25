2022 NFL Draft: TE Jake Ferguson scouting report

Height: 6046

Weight: 245 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.81 seconds, 4.71 seconds*

Vertical jump: 34.5 inches*

Broad jump: 118 inches (9’10”)

Short shuttle: 4.48 seconds

Three-cone drill: 7.03 seconds

Bench press: 15 reps

*Testing numbers are from the Wisconsin Pro Day held on March 9th.

Strengths: Ferguson has good size for the position. Smooth athlete who has elite hands. Catches nearly everything cleanly with his hands. Shows some fight and creativity after the catch. Has developed as a blocker, fights. Not a dominator, but will fight you the whole play. Shows nuance in his route running and is able to find ways to separate and give his quarterback a throwing window despite modest athleticism.

Weaknesses: Ferguson is going to be a slightly below average athlete for the position. He’s going to struggle to separate from NFL defenders. His blocking limitations likely keep him out of being a true Y-in line tight end.

Summary: Ferguson is a rock solid tight end prospect. He’s definitely going to make his money as a receiving option as opposed to as a blocker, but he’s very well rounded and would likely have been a higher pick in 1995. He’s going to be a solid second tight end for a long time.

Ideal Scheme Fit: Teams that utilize a lot of 12 personnel, but allow Ferguson to play as a wing or flexed out in order to keep him from blocking edge defenders from in-line.

Projected Round: Round 3-5