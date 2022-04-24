2022 NFL Draft: LB Jack Sanborn scouting report

Height: 6014

Weight: 239 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.73 seconds

Vertical jump: 34.5 inches

Broad jump: 114 inches (9’6”)

Short shuttle: 4.05 seconds*

Three-cone drill: 6.81 seconds*

Bench press: 20 reps

*Testing numbers are from the Wisconsin Pro Day held on March 9th.

Strengths: Football intelligence. Sanborn is never in the wrong spot, and his instincts and tape study allow him to make the most of his modest athleticism. He’s a very dependable tackler. Effective on stunts and blitzes, able to read offensive linemen slides. Efficient mover to set up offensive linemen to evade blocks. Excels in underneath zone coverage, opportunistic with turnovers.

Weaknesses: Modest athlete. Isn’t a liability but will be on the lower end of athletes at the position. Wasn’t asked to do a ton in coverage, will need to adjust to man coverage on backs and carrying inside receivers vertically in NFL schemes.

Big Ten Linebackers with the most pressures since 2020



Jack Sanborn: 53

Micah McFadden: 50

Leo Chenal: 36 pic.twitter.com/d09zp1LsQl — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 10, 2022

Summary: Jack Sanborn is the stereotypical Wisconsin linebacker. He just shows up and plays ball. He’s not flashy, he’s not the biggest or fastest guy, but he does his job, does it well, and gets it done. He’s very good at what he does, but wasn’t often put in positions where he wouldn’t succeed, the NFL will do that. Sanborn is likely a depth linebacker early in his career who can eventually become a solid starter, who will be a stalwart on special teams.

Ideal Scheme Fit: Sanborn could play either a 4-3 SAM linebacker spot or an inside linebacker spot in a 3-4 odd front defense. Best used as a blitzer and on stunts where he can attack downhill.

Projected Round: Round 4-6