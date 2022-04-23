2022 NFL Draft: OL Logan Bruss scouting report

Height: 6050

Weight: 316 pounds

40-yard dash: 5.32 seconds

Vertical jump: 31 inches

Broad jump: 112 inches (9’4”)

Short shuttle: 4.55 seconds

Three-cone drill: 7.57 seconds

Bench press: N/A

*All testing numbers are from the NFL Scouting Combine held on March 9th.

Strengths: Bruss has played a ton of good football for the Badgers, a three plus year starter at both right guard and right tackle. He’s a punisher in the run game, plays with a nasty disposition and plays through the whistle. Shows a strong understanding of his game, positional leverage in pass protection.

Weaknesses: Bruss is a modest athlete at best, will be outclassed athletically in most matchups. Will struggle with speed rushers at the next level, likely will be kicked inside to guard in most schemes.

Logan Bruss is a guy I'd love to see in stripes in 2022. Good athlete. Incredibly explosive. Provides versatility at OG and OT. pic.twitter.com/1ypK25H7pE — Ryan Patrick (@RoyleWampa) April 7, 2022

Summary: Bruss will be an intriguing prospect for most teams due to his versatility and experience at guard and tackle. He’s a run blocker first but will be adequate as a pass protector, but should have no issue sticking around for a year or two before becoming a solid starter or at the least a swing guard with tackle flexibility will help him a ton.

Ideal Scheme Fit: Multiple offense that features both gap and zone concepts in the run game and a good amount of drop back pass concepts.

Projected Round: Round 5-7