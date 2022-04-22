Wisconsin football recruiting: UW offers 2023 3-star EDGE Jordan Mayer, a recent Boston College decommit

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any major college athletics team, but following it closely as a fan can sometimes be difficult and can often be time consuming. We’ll try and condense all the recruiting news you can use into this bi-weekly (sometimes more) post. It’ll include updates on current commits, including stats from their high school games, as well as news on players the Badgers are still pursuing. Let’s get down to business!

New offer

2023 3-star DE/EDGE Jordan Mayer (Jefferson Hills, Pa.) out of Thomas Jefferson High School announced on Friday morning that he had an offer from the Badgers. According to Pittsburgh Sports Now, Mayer received the offer from Paul Chryst two weeks ago but, as a committed Boston College prospect at the time, he took a little bit to weigh his options.

Mayer announced his decommittment from the Eagles on Friday morning via his Twitter account at 6:47 CT and seven minutes later posted about the offer from Wisconsin. Duke, Rutgers, West Virginia and some MAC schools have also made offers to Mayer. Both Pittsburgh Sports Now and Evan Flood at 247Sports ($) are reporting that Mayer will be in Madison this weekend to take a look at campus and meet with the coaches.

My recruitment is open. I want to thank Boston college and all of the coaches. I appreciate all you guys. Thank you. — Jordan Mayer (@Jordanmayer33) April 22, 2022

Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 235 pounds, Mayer is rated as a 3-star by both Rivals and On3 Sports. He is ranked the No. 68 EDGE rusher in the nation and the No. 17 player in Pennsylvania by On3 as well. My well-placed (???) western PA sources tell me that Thomas Jefferson High School is a good program in the area but sadly they don’t have any inside information on Mayer.

Here is Mayer’s Hudl tape. As a lot of these EDGE players do in high school, he plays both with his hand in the dirt and standing up. He shows a good ability to get into the backfield and while he doesn’t look like the fastest dude on the field he is quick in short bursts and makes plays behind the line of scrimmage.

He seems like the kind of player that Wisconsin has had a lot of success with in the past and the Badgers rarely get involved with flipping players unless they are quite sure they’ll end up being the choice.