Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 346: interview with 2023 Wisconsin basketball commit John Blackwell

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got plenty to cover. To start, we dive into some football and discuss the latest offers handed out from a busy weekend in Madison, including an interesting running back prospect. After that, we continue the spring position outlook and dive into the outside linebacker room.

Later in the show, we talk some basketball starting with a new offer handed out by Greg Gard to one of the top talents in the state of Wisconsin. Following that, we are joined by the newest member of the Wisconsin basketball family in 2023 commit John Blackwell. John joins us to talk about his game, his recruitment to Wisconsin, and his visit to Madison this past winter. Enjoy!